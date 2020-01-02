Australian firefighter explains the "devastating" extent of the bushfires

2 January 2020, 13:41

"There has been more than 3.6 million hectares of bushland burnt out and we're not even half way through our fire season," a New South Wales firefighter told Nick Ferrari.

New South Wales state has declared a week-long emergency in response to escalating bushfires which have led to fifteen fatalities and thousands fleeing the coast.

It has been reported that firefighters are preparing to evacuate a further 4000 people from neighbouring state Victoria.

James Morris of the New South Wales Rural Fire Service told Nick Ferrari that there are still 120 bush and grass fires burning across the state with 74 being uncontrolled with firefighters in their thousands attending each shift to try to control the flames.

The bushfires have been described as "apocalyptic" and have had "devastating" effects on the coastal towns - this has tragically included 15 fatalities including a firefighter in the southern part of New South Wales.

There has been more than 3.6 million hectares of bushland burnt out and Mr Morris predicted that there will be an even more extreme spread of fires over the weekend into more populated communities across the coastline.

"We're not even half way through our fire season at this stage," he said, "our last total biggest ever season in New South Wales was only 1.4 million hectares. We still have a long way to go and potentially a lot more hectares still to be burnt yet."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

The LBC presenters holding politicians to account

10 times politicians came unstuck live on LBC in 2019

9 days ago

Graham Stringer talking to Iain Dale

Voting against the Brexit deal is 'putting two fingers up to Labour Leave voters'

14 days ago

Iain Dale

Donald Trump's only crime was 'beating Hillary Clinton', Former Trump strategist

14 days ago

LBC Latest

Diane Abbott should be Labour leader, insists caller

Diane Abbott should be Labour leader, insists caller

James O'Brien had tough questions for this caller on climate change

James O'Brien schools caller who says climate change isn't man-made

Australia wildfires: Scott Morrison told to 'p*** off' by angry residents
Nick Ferrari grilled Grant Shapps on the fares rises

Transport Secretary admits rail travel is not good value for money