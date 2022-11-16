'This is truly horrific,' says Awaab Ishak lawyer as he cites racism a contributing factor in death

16 November 2022, 10:57 | Updated: 16 November 2022, 11:05

Melissa Afshar

By Melissa Afshar

Amid national outrage following the inquest revelation that two-year old Awaab Ishak had died after exposure to mould, the barrister of the Ishak family spoke to LBC to explain he believes racism could have been at play in the family's neglect and Awaab's tragic death.

"This is truly horrific," Mr Weaver told LBC's Nick Ferrari.

"This is certainly one of the most grave cases [that any lawyer could speak on]".

In his exchange with Nick, the barrister specialising in human rights and inquests raised that the Ishak family had continuously asked the Rochdale Boroughwide Housing association to address the sinister mould growing in their home.

"Complaints had been made since 2017," said Mr Weaver.

"Even a health visitor went round [to the Ishak home] and wrote a letter to Rochdale Boroughwide Housing [about the extensive mould], but nothing was done".

Outraged by the inquest revelation, Nick Ferrari probed Mr Weaver as to whether he cites racism a contributing factor in Rochdale Boroughwide Housing's neglect of the Ishak family and their case.

"The family are from Sudan," said Mr Weaver.

"At first, Rochdale Boroughwide Housing said that [the cause of the mould] was due to the ritual bathing practices of the family, or the cooking practices that are common among some cultures, all with no evidence".

While Mr Weaver was hesitant to employ specific words, he told Nick Ferrari that he believed that "it's quite clear" and that the "facts of the matter" speak for themselves.

By that, he meant that even though the coroner had stated that there was "no evidence of excessive behaviour" within the Ishak household, Rochdale Boroughwide Housing had chosen to blame the mould on "cooking practices" and "bathing rituals".

"It has been revealed in the inquest that the family were doing nothing of excess," said Mr Weaver.

Awaab Ishak was killed by the mould in his flat.
Awaab Ishak was killed by the mould in his flat. Picture: Family handout

The boy's parents Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Amin, said after the ruling: "We have no doubt at all that we were treated this way because we were not from the country, and less aware of how the systems in the UK work".

READ MORE: 'This wouldn’t have happened if we were British': Parents of boy, 2, killed by mould slam 'racist' landlord

The two-year-old died in December 2020, four years after the family first moved into the Rochdale Boroughwide Housing home.

Throughout the Ishak family's years of complaints to the housing association, they were even joined by a midwife and a surveyor at Rochdale Council, who stated that the home was "unfit for human habitation".

Nick Ferrari shared the nation's outrage about the case.

"Everyone involved in this grotesque housing association should hang their heads in shame," he said on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

In an impassioned monologue about Awaab's death, Nick revealed while the Ishak family had been forced to remain in the mould-riddled flat and simply paint over the decay, the chief executive of Rochdale Boroughwide Housing earned an annual salary of £150,000.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

‘Hell yes he could win!’: Former Republican Congressman says people who don’t believe Trump can win are ‘smoking something’

‘Hell yes he can win!’: Ex-Republican Congressman says those who don’t believe Trump can win are ‘smoking something’

horrifying arrest

Ex-Policing Minister, Lord Coaker, fights for law change after LBC reporter's ‘horrifying’ arrest

Nick Ferrari and David Buik

'The unemployment rate has risen - expect it to rise even more,' says Aquis Exchange's David Buik

‘Appalling’ that Labour councils are fining Londoners £100m for driving through LTNs, says mother of Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah

‘Appalling’ councils are fining Londoners £100m for driving through LTNs, says mother of girl killed by toxic air

Nick Ferrari LTN Callers

'It's a disgrace!' - 'Sadiq Khan should go!': Angry LBC listeners slam LTN schemes

founder of menovest

Nick Ferrari slams Met terror chief for wearing 'menopause vest', as creator defends him

Nick Ferrari takes aim at top cop wearing menopause vest

Nick Ferrari takes aim at top cop wearing menopause vest

Nick Ferrari 11/11/22

Nick Ferrari challenges caller who says Just Stop Oil protesters are 'heroes'

Caller says protesting should be like dating

'Protesting should be like dating': this caller's analysis of eco-protestors has Nick Ferrari in fits of laughter

Nick Ferrari invites Kwasi Kwarteng to phone in

Nick Ferrari invites Kwasi Kwarteng to phone into LBC and prove him wrong

'I'm at breaking point': Nurses share why they're striking ahead of walkout

'I'm at breaking point': Nurses share why they're striking ahead of walkout

I'm a Celeb biggins

Christopher Biggins will hand in his Jungle crown if Matt Hancock wins I'm a Celeb, he tells LBC

LBC's Charlotte Lynch finally got an apology from Hertfordshire

Police boss says sorry for arresting LBC reporter but tries to blame media for covering M25 protests

‘It is unacceptable!’: Nick Ferrari’s callers weigh in on Gavin Williamson allegations after he resigns

‘It is unacceptable!’: Nick Ferrari callers weigh in on Gavin Williamson allegations after he resigns

Alan Shearer and Nick Ferrari

Alan Shearer says FIFA should provide 'compensation' for workers' rights with their billions in profit

Gavin tea party

‘Westminster is not a parish council tea party’: Ex-special adviser to Gavin Williamson jumps to his defence

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick and Just stop Oil

'How utterly pathetic!': Nick Ferrari slams policing at climate protest

Deputy PM Theresa Coffey was held to account on her contradictory voting record when it came to smoking.

Deputy PM Therese Coffey squirms when challenged over her voting record on smoking in cars with children
‘Horrific’: A student takes their life every five days, Shadow Mental Health Minister reveals

‘Horrific’: Nick Ferrari in shock as Shadow Minister reveals a uni student takes their life every five days
Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet SocietyLinks, the charity helping families during the cost of living crisis

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet SocietyLinks, the charity helping families during the cost of living crisis
The Climate Minister was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari presses Climate Minister who refuses to rule out energy rationing this winter

‘We’ve moved on’: Nick Ferrari is fed up with people who ‘bang on and on’ about Brexit

‘We’ve moved on’: Nick Ferrari's fed up with people who ‘bang on and on’ about Brexit

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

cq

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11 | Watch again

15 hours ago

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/11 | Watch again

1 day ago

Matt Hancock was ‘hung out to dry’ on I’m a Celebrity, says Iain Dale

Matt Hancock was ‘hung out to dry’ on I’m a Celebrity, says Iain Dale

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

John Carew has been jailed for tax evasion

Former Premier League star John Carew jailed for dodging taxes

MI5 director general Ken McCallum said the regime in Iran had plotted the assassination of at least 10 British residents deemed ‘enemies of the regime’

Iran regime 'plots to kidnap or kill British enemies,' says MI5 chief as he warns of 'direct threats' to UK
Matthew Stannard (right), Chief Pilot, Virgin Orbit with his crew of the Virgin Orbit’s Cosmic Girl

UK's first space launch moves a step closer after Spaceport Cornwall granted licence

Rachel Riley has won £50,000 in damages

Rachel Riley wins £50,000 in libel damages from blogger who claimed she was a 'serial abuser' who bullied a teenager
Dominic Raab has asked for an independent investigation into his own conduct

Dominic Raab says he’s ‘behaved professionally throughout’ as he faces investigation over bullying complaints
The Oscar-winning actor will be charged with seven further offences

Actor Kevin Spacey to be charged with seven further sexual offences

Qatar has been accused of bringing in fake fans to whip up excitement ahead of the World Cup

England fans sing ‘It’s Coming Home’ and insist they are the real deal amid claims of ‘fake fans' in Qatar
Cutting speed limits has little effect on road safety, a study has found

Cutting speed limits to 20mph has 'little impact on road safety' - in part because drivers don't obey the rules
James O'Brien hears from caller with mould in flat

'She couldn't breath - her lips turned blue': Worried parent fears for daughter's health in mould-ridden flat
The missiles struck Poland

Missile strike that killed two people in Poland an 'unfortunate accident,' says country's president