Mayor Of Birmingham Tells Boris Johnson To Be A Team Player

Andy Street, the Conservative Mayor of Birmingham has told Boris Johnson to be a team player and stop plotting behind the Prime Minister's back.

Boris Johnson has been "trolling" Theresa May by inviting a photographer to capture an picture of him running through a wheat field.

As the former Foreign Secretary makes a speech at a fringe event at the Conservative Party Conference today, Mr Street told him to cut out the attacks on the PM.

Andy Street with Nick Ferrari. Picture: LBC

Asked about his opinion of Boris, Mr Johnson said: "He's a wonderful chap to see, spend time with. He came up here to support my campaign and it was incredible the reaction he got.

"But just at the moment, he should be much more of a team player than he has emerged as since Brexit."

More to follow...