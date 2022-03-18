Exclusive

'Boris is the best thing that's happened to the UK in a generation', says Lord Cruddas

By Emma Soteriou

Boris Johnson is 'the best thing to happen to the UK in a generation', Lord Peter Cruddas has told LBC.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Lord Cruddas gave his full support to the PM, despite him having been at the centre of several scandals during his premiership.

"You are supporting someone, a Prime Minister, who is subject to a police investigation - that's a first or an all time low is it not?" Nick asked.

Lord Cruddas said: "No it's not, we've had Prime Ministers in the past that were subject to police investigations...

"But if you want to be glass half empty Nick, be half empty.

"I'm half full - I back Boris - he's the best thing that's happened to this country in a generation.

"Thank god he was the Prime Minister and not Jeremy Corbyn."

Read more: Russian state-backed broadcaster RT's licence revoked in UK 'with immediate effect'

Read more: Government 'made aware' of P&O's mass sacking on Wednesday but 'didn’t tell anyone'

Lord Cruddas also revealed that he sent the Conservatives £250,000 at the peak of the partygate scandal "to support Boris".

He said he felt the incident had been "blown out of proportion" reiterating his support for Mr Johnson and how he delivered Brexit and the Covid vaccine programme.

"People's narrative and thinking around Boris is really determined - in most cases - by their political views," Lord Cruddas said.

"I back Boris and, guess what? I sent the party a quarter of a million pounds six weeks ago, right at the height of partygate, to support the party and to support Boris.

"I think we should be grateful for Boris - the way he bought the vaccines into this country and the way he delivered Brexit

"I'm behind him all the way."

Read more: Bus strikes set to cause travel chaos in London over 'pathetic' pay

He added: "You watch the next general election - we'll see who wins."

"I take from that that you still think it's going to be a sea of blue washing through the country," Nick said.

"If you look at the Conservative party, it's the most successful political party in the history of democracy in sovereign nations.

"Centre right politics will prevail nine times out of 10."

Lord Cruddas went on to say: "The reality is the people in this country primarily are centre right leaning people: they're compassionate, hardworking, and they want a government that supports job creation."