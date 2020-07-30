Nick Ferrari's Boris Bike Challenge: Bike proves faster than car and running in London

30 July 2020, 07:22 | Updated: 30 July 2020, 09:48

Today marks 10 years since the launch of the Boris bikes in London and Nick Ferrari wants to know if they get you around the city faster than any other method.

So he launched the Boris Bike Cycle Challenge.

Three reporters: one on a Boris Bike, one running and one driving his car. Who could get from Paddington to King's Cross during rush hour in the fastest time?

The bike has the advantage of the new bike lane on the Euston Road giving him a lane to himself, while all cars are squeezed down to one lane.

Follow the race in full at the top of the page.

Boris bikes - officially called the Santander Cycle Hire Bikes - were, of course, named after the man who is now Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, who introduced them back in 2010 when he was Mayor of London.

When they were launched, Boris even enjoyed a leisurely cycle around Leicester Square with Nick Ferrari.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

David Davis said the Government's approach to travel needs to be less "black and white"

Tory MP David Davis backs airport testing in favour of PM's "clunky" travel policy

18 hours ago

Kit Malthouse told Iain Dale that it is justified to have a blanket 14-day quarantine on Spain

Iain Dale challenges minister Kit Malthouse over 14-day quarantine rule for Spain

1 day ago

"The Prime Minister's food ad ban ignores all evidence," says furious advertising chief

"The Prime Minister's food ad ban ignores all evidence," says furious advertising chief

2 days ago

LBC Latest

James O'Brien reacts to the "ultimate confirmation" the Government failed on coronavirus

James O'Brien reacts to the "ultimate confirmation" the Government failed on Covid-19
James O'Brien spoke to his favourite ever LBC caller

This is James O'Brien's favourite ever caller: eight-year-old Danny

China says UK has 'poisoned' relations and will 'pay the price' if it shuns Beijing
James O'Brien took on a caller who blamed Black Lives Matter for coronavirus.

James O'Brien takes on caller who blames Black Lives Matter for coronavirus spread