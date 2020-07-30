Nick Ferrari's Boris Bike Challenge: Bike proves faster than car and running in London

Today marks 10 years since the launch of the Boris bikes in London and Nick Ferrari wants to know if they get you around the city faster than any other method.

So he launched the Boris Bike Cycle Challenge.

Three reporters: one on a Boris Bike, one running and one driving his car. Who could get from Paddington to King's Cross during rush hour in the fastest time?

The bike has the advantage of the new bike lane on the Euston Road giving him a lane to himself, while all cars are squeezed down to one lane.

Follow the race in full at the top of the page.

Boris bikes - officially called the Santander Cycle Hire Bikes - were, of course, named after the man who is now Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, who introduced them back in 2010 when he was Mayor of London.

When they were launched, Boris even enjoyed a leisurely cycle around Leicester Square with Nick Ferrari.