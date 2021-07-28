Exclusive

Boris Johnson claims the press won't be "muzzled" by Official Secrets review

28 July 2021, 10:48 | Updated: 28 July 2021, 10:50

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The Prime Minister said he does not "for one minute" think a review of the Official Secrets Act could prevent the press from carrying out investigations.

Fears have been raised that potential changes to the Act could see investigative journalists classed as spies and possibly jailed.

Nick Ferrari told the PM he knew him as a "buccaneering" journalist, challenging him over the possibility reporters could face jail under the new rules.

Speaking exclusively to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast the Prime Minister said: "You know as well as I do, some of the best and most important stories, whether they're Watergate or Thalidomide, come from tainted sources."

Watch in full: Nick Ferrari interviews Prime Minister Boris Johnson

"Or, come from a source that has no business putting that out in the public domain."

Mr Johnson said his "argument" was "that is the important thing to focus on."

“One man’s, you know, treacherous betrayer of confidences and irresponsible leaker is another man’s whistleblower.”

Watch: I want to pay police more but times are tough, PM tells LBC

The Prime Minister said the government was aiming to make sure they didn't do "anything to interrupt the operation of good journalism and bringing new and important works into the public domain."

"Whatever this thing is, I don't for one minute think it is going to interrupt the normal process," the PM said.

He added that the British press would "continue to shine a searchlight on every crevice of the British government."

Watch: Police memorial honours those who 'run towards danger' to protect us, PM says

The government said the reform was needed as the existing acts, with the last update in 1989, are no longer enough to fight the “discernible and very real threat posed by state threats”.

The Home Office consultation suggests journalists should be treated in the same way as those who leak information and those committing espionage offences.

It also looked at whether maximum sentences should be increased from two to 14 years.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Boris Johnson has vowed to end self-isolation rules for those who are double jabbed next month

Rule changes to end pingdemic ‘nailed on’ for August 16, PM tells LBC
Boris Johnson refuses to say if Cressida Dick is 'right' for Met Commissioner

Boris Johnson refuses to say if Cressida Dick is 'right' for Met Commissioner
EasyJet chief calls for 'amber plus' list to be axed as it 'does not follow science'

EasyJet chief condemns PM's Covid travel policy as it 'does not follow science'
Boris Johnson urged people to continue being cautious about coronavirus

'Getting jabs will help, not hinder you' as England moves out of lockdown, PM tells LBC
The Prime Minister told LBC's Nick Ferrari that the memorial was "massively important" to him

Police memorial honours those who 'run towards danger' to protect us, PM says
Boris Johnson told LBC he wants to thicken the thin blue line

I want to pay police more but times are tough, PM tells LBC

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Lambeth child abuse scandal: Ex-Council Leader 'absolutely horrified' by report

Lambeth child abuse scandal: Ex-Council Leader 'absolutely horrified' by report

14 hours ago

NI protocol not 'as simple as was stated' by Boris Johnson, Shaun Bailey confesses

NI protocol not 'as simple as was stated' by Boris Johnson, Shaun Bailey confesses

17 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/07: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/07: Watch again

19 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

hunderstorms with heavy rain have caused some devastation in northern Italy, with debris washing up in the city of Cernobbio.

Lake Como: Dozens rescued as mudslides, hail and flooding cause widespread destruction
Over 3,000 daily Covid cases have been recorded in Tokyo for the first time, as the Olympic Games continue despite surging cases.

Tokyo daily Covid cases top 3,000 for first time as virus surges during Olympics
Simone Biles has pulled out from her second event at Tokyo 2020 citing the need to focus on her mental health.

Simone Biles: Gymnast star pulls out of second Olympic final to 'focus on mental health'
The footage has been released by the RNLI charity

RNLI: We make no apology for rescuing migrants

A quarter of Brits have not shared a hug in over a year.

One in four adults not been hugged since pandemic began, survey finds
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told LBC's Nick Ferrari that there was more Sadiq Khan could do to tackle knife crime in London.

PM to Sadiq Khan: More could be done to fight knife crime in London
Harvey, Riley and Reggie in front of the new UK Police Memorial

Boys pay poignant tribute to grandad cop killed in line of duty
“He was so much more than a police officer, he was a family man, a great dad and he never had any regrets.”

Widow of murdered police sergeant pays tribute as National Police Memorial is unveiled
Sussex Police released the shocking footage

Shocking footage shows moment texting lorry driver crashes into prison van
The inquiry said the south London council had allowed violence and sexual assault to flourish in its children’s residential homes

Lambeth report: Survivors' group founder reacts to London council child abuse inquiry