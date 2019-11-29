Exclusive

Boris Johnson refuses to answer question on how many children he has

29 November 2019, 10:01 | Updated: 29 November 2019, 10:18

Boris Johnson refused to answer a question on why he is happy to talk about other people's children, but not his own.

- Boris Johnson's LBC phone-in: Watch in full

An old article from the Prime Minister has been unearthed, in which he refers to single mothers as "irresponsible" and their children "a generation of ill-raised, ignorant, aggressive and illegitimate children".

Single mother Ruth called to ask why he talked about her and her family like that, but won't answer any questions about his own family.

That led Nick Ferrari to ask how many children he has.

Boris Johnson live on LBC
Boris Johnson live on LBC. Picture: LBC

Mr Johnson insisted his children are not standing in the election and he won't bring them on to the pitch.

He said: "I love me children very much, but they are not standing at this election and I am not therefore going to comment on them."

Nick asked again how many he had and whether he was closely involved in all their lives. Again, Mr Johnson refused to be drawn in.

Nick also asked whether there might be the patter of tiny feet in Downing Street and another Johnson on the way. The Prime Minister responded: "I don't think this is what the nation wants to hear. They want to hear how we're going to get Brexit done."

Ruth had asked the Prime Minister: "I'm a single mother. I don't appreciate what you've said about single mothers and, by implication, my family.

"Why are you happy to criticise people like me when you refuse to discuss your family."

