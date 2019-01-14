Boris Johnson Admits He Would Repeat Heavily Criticised Burka Remarks

14 January 2019, 09:18 | Updated: 14 January 2019, 09:53

Boris Johnson admits he would repeat heavily criticised descriptions of women wearing burkas as 'letterboxes' or 'bank robbers'.

The former Foreign Secretary that he did not believe he brought about an anti-Muslim rhetoric by comparing women who wear burkas to 'letterboxes' and 'bank robbers'.

Boris was both praised and criticised for writing a newspaper column in which he said that he was against a ban on face-covering veils in public places, but added that it was "ridiculous" that people chose to wear them.

He told Nick Ferrari that he received support from Muslim women who he say agreed with him.

But when asked whether he'd repeat the same language, he said he would.

Boris Johnson in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"I don't agree with women being cajoled to wear clothing that obscures their faces," Boris said.

"People say that politicians should be careful of what they say and watch their words, and all this sort of mumbo jumbo.

"I don't agree. I don't agree. I really don't."

Nick rebutted: "Even if it causes offence?"

Boris replied: "I don't want to cause offence if I can avoid it. But I think one of the duties of a politician is to speak their mind so far as possible."

