Nick Ferrari's Savage Monologue On Theresa May: "Just Go!"

9 May 2019, 07:59 | Updated: 9 May 2019, 08:01

Nick Ferrari launched an extraordinary attack on Theresa May, saying she has "dizzying incompetence".

Yesterday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has criticised the Prime Minister for allowing Huawei to work on the UK's 5G network.

And MP Johnny Mercer has withdrawn support for the government over their policy on armed forces.

With Tory backbenchers calling on her to lay out the timetable for her exit, Nick told her it's time to go.

Nick Ferrari had some strong words for Theresa May
Nick Ferrari had some strong words for Theresa May. Picture: LBC / PA

Speaking on his LBC show, Nick said: "She's an absolutely charming, very hard-working woman. But she's just not up to it. Plain and simple, just not up to it.

"Time after time after time, Sir Graham Brady who chairs the 1922 Committee goes and says we really need to know a date when you're going to go, she refuses to give it.

"Who the hell does this blundering woman think she is?

"The country is going to hell in a handcart, we're spending £150million on a series of elections that should never have taken place and nobody wants.

"This woman's incompetence has reached dizzying levels. It's extraordinary. Does she not realise? The country is falling apart.

"For everyone's sake, for your own sake Prime Minister, just go."

It's an electric monologue - watch it at the top of the page.

