'A building doesn't catch criminals': Police and Crime Commissioner jumps to the defence of force

30 November 2022, 10:16 | Updated: 30 November 2022, 10:19

By Hannah Holland

Bedfordshire's Police and Crime Commissioner justified the closure of police stations to Nick Ferrari, explaining that the millions of pounds used to run the stations could be put into "recruiting police officers" and "deploying them".

After LBC revealed that police stations are closing at the rate of one per week, Festus Akinbusoye, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Bedfordshire called in to defend the police force.

Mr. Akinbusoye began: “It’s fair to say that a police station does not catch criminals, police officers do.”

READ MORE: Police stations closing at the rate of one per week, LBC reveals

He continued: “If you have ten million pounds, would you rather spend that money on a building that costs money to heat, to run, to operate?

“Or would you rather spend the bulk of that money on recruiting police officers, retaining those police officers and deploying them to be visible in communities, solving problems and being proactive?”

He then went on to reveal that there’s a “middle way”, explaining that “police hubs” are smaller units in communities that fulfil the function of police stations.

Nick interjected to read a text from a listener in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire who explained how after the closure of the local police station, “crime rocketed”, prompting Nick to ask Mr. Akinbusoye if this was true.

The Police and Crime Commissioner explained that, since the closure, he has “reinvested” in the area and that responses have “ increased” since installing a police hub.

Repeating his original point, he added: “Buildings do not chase criminals, police officers do.”

READ MORE: Meghan Markle faced ‘very real & disgusting’ threats to her life while living in Britain, ex counter terror chief says

READ MORE: ‘We feel safer in the US than here’ says caller demanding a ‘more assertive police force’

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

nick just stop oil

Art critic bashes 'destructive' campaign of Just Stop Oil as eco-protestors threaten to escalate tactics

Nick Ferrari Sunder Katwala

'Britain has become less racist' think tank director says as he asks how we all live together

Tory MPs plan to block Albanian asyulum

'Not all Albanians are criminals!': British-Albanian reacts to Tories plan to ban Albanian migrants

‘We feel safer in the US than here’ says caller demanding a ‘more assertive police force’

‘We feel safer in the US than here’ says caller demanding a ‘more assertive police force’

The UK has a ‘fair few years’ of pain before we see economic stability says former RBS boss

The UK has a ‘fair few years’ of pain before we see economic stability says former RBS boss

What is the ‘boiler flow’?: How to save money on heating this winter

Grant Shapps tells LBC how turning down the 'boiler flow' could save you hundreds of pounds this Winter

nick mental health

Devastated mother denounces ‘stretched’ mental health staff after her son took his life hours after being discharged

Nick Ferrari 25/11/22

'She should come home and serve her time': Filmmaker Andrew Drury lambasts Shamima Begum

‘It’s shameful!’: Nick Ferrari caller condemns lack of social housing funding for 'desperate' Brits

‘It’s shameful!’: Nick Ferrari caller condemns lack of social housing funding for 'desperate' Brits

Nick Ferrari 24/11/22

'I would have them down for manslaughter!': Caller slams govt 'non action' on climate crisis

Nick Ferrari RMT Strikes

Nick Ferrari clashes with lifelong Tory voter over his surprise support for RMT strikes

Caller slams RMT strike

'There isn't the money and they're asking for too much!': Caller slams striking RMT staff

Railway strikers are ‘holding the country to ransom’ says Nick Ferrari caller

Railway strikers are ‘holding the country to ransom’ raging caller tells Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari 22/11/22

Caller slams Brits World Cup reaction: 'It's embarrassing, the bigotry being thrown at Qatar!'

Julian Metcalfe was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Itsu founder's stark warning on future of eating out unless migrants are given working visas

‘It’s a horror show’: It takes up to six months for products to reach the EU, says Nick Ferrari caller

‘It’s a horror show’: Business consultant slams Brexit for slowing down exports to the EU

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Boris returning was 'never going to work' and we must move on from 'chaotic circus' of Tory leadership, says Keir Starmer

'Never going to work': Keir slams Boris's comeback bid and says we must move on from 'chaotic circus' of Tory leadership
'He wanted to say "I told you so"': Boris' ex-adviser launches blistering attack on former PM

'He was never the answer and just wanted to say "I told you so"': Boris' ex-adviser launches blistering attack
‘A bit of a lad’: Former classmate of Sir Keir Starmer shares memories of his time at school with the Labour leader

Sir Keir Starmer was 'a bit of a lad’: ex-classmate shares memories of time at school with Labour leader
'Don't leave it up to the members!'

Boris Johnson won't offer the Tories a 'calm, measured or serious government', says Andrew Marr
Boris has returned from holiday to run in the leadership race.

'If he thinks he can win, he will run': Boris is in the leadership race for himself, his former spokesman warns
Rishi Sunak represents future of Conservative Party, believes Tory peer Lord Harrington

Rishi Sunak represents future of Conservative Party, believes Tory peer Lord Harrington

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/11 | Watch Again

15 hours ago

Ben Kentish Cross Question 28/11/22

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 28/11 | Watch again

1 day ago

iain dale overseas workers

'This is the fault of your members and no-one else!': Iain Dale confronts CBI VP over UK reliance on overseas workers

6 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nicola Sturgeon heckled by feminist activist who has been supported by JK Rowling

'Shame on you:' Nicola Sturgeon heckled by feminist protester who JK Rowling offers to buy a drink
The incident allegedly happened on Wandsworth Bridge

Cyclist tells car stopped in bus lane to 'get out of the f***ing way' but it turns out to be unmarked police car
England Three Lions football badge

Who will England play in the next round of the World Cup?

Boxing trainer Reece Newcombe had just become a dad.

Man, 32, charged with murder of boxing trainer who was stabbed to death on a bridge in London
Dr Ranj Singh at the European Diversity Awards 2022

TV doctor slams the British Curry Awards after racist joke made on stage and a Winston Churchill item auctioned off
HSBC has announced 114 branches will close

HSBC to close 114 branches across UK - is yours on the list?

Ms Fulani, left complained of being subjected to uncomfortable questions by a palace aide

Royal aide resigns and apologises after race row erupts at Queen Consort’s Palace reception
Just Stop Oil activists threaten to slash paintings

Just Stop Oil considers slashing famous artworks as eco mob threatens to 'escalate' protests
Police stations across the UK have been shutting their doors at a rate of more than one per week

Police stations closing at the rate of one per week, LBC reveals

Ambulance workers across England are set to strike before Christmas

Ambulance staff to hold first strike in 30 years ahead of Christmas as looming NHS winter crisis worsens