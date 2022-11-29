‘We feel safer in the US than here’ says caller demanding a ‘more assertive police force’

29 November 2022, 11:11

This caller complains of the “shocking” violent crimes “going up and up and up” and says he and his wife now feel safer in the US than here.

The UK needs a “far more assertive police force” to tackle violent crime, a caller to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC has said.

Nigel in Barnet told Nick: “You know that I used to work at the Evening Standard for nearly 30 years and I covered virtually every murder in London.”

He said: “I hear people saying, ‘Oh it’s to do with no youth clubs, there's nothing for the kids to do, it's to do with poverty’. I'm sorry - I don't agree with that.”

Nigel explained the rationale behind his difference of opinion.

He said: “If we look historically, the 1920s, 1930s, 1940s - after the First World War, the Second World War, the financial crash, there was not the murder rate that there is today from teenagers killing teenagers.

“One could argue that people were far worse off financially in those days than they are today.”

"But there was nothing to kill each other about - there were no trainers to nick or watches or mobile phones”, Nick countered.

“Well that’s not the point”, Nigel replied. “The point is there was no violent crime like there was.”

Nick responded: “I say again, but Nigel, the kids didn't have anything to rob from each other.”

Nigel replied: “This is not all about robbery Nick, it's about you’re in the ‘wrong postcode’, the ‘wrong area’, it’s not all about robbery.”

It was reported in the summer that crime in England and Wales hit its highest level in 20 years, while charges fell to a record low.

The caller said we need a “far more assertive police force, disciplined starts at home, there should be more discipline in schools”, adding “there's not enough sentencing”.

“We live in the US as well. When my wife and I go back to the US, we feel far safer there than on the streets than we do here and that’s really quite worrying.”

“These killings are shocking and they’re going up and up and up", he said.

He told Nick he lived in Las Vegas, to which Nick responded: “If you lived in Detroit, you might have a different view, in fairness.”

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The UK has a ‘fair few years’ of pain before we see economic stability says former RBS boss

The UK has a ‘fair few years’ of pain before we see economic stability says former RBS boss

What is the ‘boiler flow’?: How to save money on heating this winter

Grant Shapps tells LBC how turning down the 'boiler flow' could save you hundreds of pounds this Winter

nick mental health

Devastated mother denounces ‘stretched’ mental health staff after her son took his life hours after being discharged

Nick Ferrari 25/11/22

'She should come home and serve her time': Filmmaker Andrew Drury lambasts Shamima Begum

‘It’s shameful!’: Nick Ferrari caller condemns lack of social housing funding for 'desperate' Brits

‘It’s shameful!’: Nick Ferrari caller condemns lack of social housing funding for 'desperate' Brits

Nick Ferrari 24/11/22

'I would have them down for manslaughter!': Caller slams govt 'non action' on climate crisis

Nick Ferrari RMT Strikes

Nick Ferrari clashes with lifelong Tory voter over his surprise support for RMT strikes

Caller slams RMT strike

'There isn't the money and they're asking for too much!': Caller slams striking RMT staff

Railway strikers are ‘holding the country to ransom’ says Nick Ferrari caller

Railway strikers are ‘holding the country to ransom’ raging caller tells Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari 22/11/22

Caller slams Brits World Cup reaction: 'It's embarrassing, the bigotry being thrown at Qatar!'

Julian Metcalfe was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Itsu founder's stark warning on future of eating out unless migrants are given working visas

‘It’s a horror show’: It takes up to six months for products to reach the EU, says Nick Ferrari caller

‘It’s a horror show’: Business consultant slams Brexit for slowing down exports to the EU

jeremy hunt leaving

'Jeremy Hunt has crushed the UK' says lifelong Tory voter as he plans to move businesses out of the UK

Martin Lewis has warned of a 41% rise in energy bills by next winter

Martin Lewis warns Brits in ‘squeezed middle’ face 41% rise on energy bills next winter

Nick Ferrari on govt. spending

Nick Ferrari stunned as damning report reveals Government wasted £14bn

Caller says he has no cash left

With tax rises anticipated in the Autumn Statement, this caller says he has 'no more spare cash'

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Boris has returned from holiday to run in the leadership race.

'If he thinks he can win, he will run': Boris is in the leadership race for himself, his former spokesman warns
Rishi Sunak represents future of Conservative Party, believes Tory peer Lord Harrington

Rishi Sunak represents future of Conservative Party, believes Tory peer Lord Harrington

The Lib Dem leader slammed the idea

Ed Davey slams the idea of Liz Truss pocketing an annual allowance of £115,000

‘They’re toast!’: LBC callers tell Nick Ferrari the government is being ‘laughed at’ now

‘They’re toast!’: LBC callers tell Nick Ferrari the government is being ‘laughed at’ now

"The police have just got to move in and remove them as soon as possible"

Eco-protesters should be 'removed as soon as possible’ says Former Met Commissioner

Liz Truss is meeting with Sir Graham

Endgame for Truss? 1922 chief Graham Brady enters No10 as Tories call for embattled PM to quit

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Ben Kentish Cross Question 28/11/22

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 28/11 | Watch again

16 hours ago

iain dale overseas workers

'This is the fault of your members and no-one else!': Iain Dale confronts CBI VP over UK reliance on overseas workers

5 days ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/11 | Watch again

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died after his helicopter crashed on the Cote d'Azur

Russian billionaire dies in mysterious Monaco helicopter crash - the third crypto tycoon to die suspiciously
Grandfather David Crawford (l) was killed by rival motorbike gang Benjamin Parry (top), Chad Brading (bottom left) and Thomas Pawley (bottom right)

Motorbike gang killed rival Hell's Angel after spotting him entering their turf

A woman has been jailed for three years for the role she played in seriously neglecting two boys in Telford.

Woman, 36, jailed for three years after forcing two boys to stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food
Will Guyatt sets out some practical tips for parents to keep children safe online

Keeping your children safe online: A really simple guide for parents

Just Stop Oil protestors in London

Just Stop Oil: What do they want and who funds it?

The Mauna Loa Northeast Rift Zone eruption continues.

World's largest volcano erupts on Hawaii prompting evacuation alert

Ricky Miller and his wife Natasha have told of their devastation after losing their flat in a fire

Family ‘left with nothing’ after stray firework gutted London flat - and police close case citing lack of evidence
Firefighters latest group to vote on strike action

Firefighters to vote on strike action after rejecting five per cent pay offer

The men clung onto the oil tanker's rudder for 11 days

Shocking image shows migrants who risked lives spending 11 days perched on rudder of oil tanker
Sarah Ferguson (pictured right with Andrew in 2019) is reported to have been invited to spend Christmas with the royal family

Fergie ‘to be invited to spent Christmas with the Royal Family for first time since she split from Andrew’