Call Keir | Watch live on Monday from 9am

14 November 2021, 16:00

By Seán Hickey

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer takes your calls with Nick Ferrari on Monday morning. Watch live from 9am.

As the Tory sleaze scandal rages on, Sir Keir Starmer joins Nick Ferrari on Monday morning to take your calls.

Call Keir is your chance to put your questions to the leader of the opposition live on LBC.

Join Nick Ferrari for Call Keir, live on Monday from 9am on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Global player.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Father at 'his wit's end' after son's fourth A&E visit in three months

Father 'at his wit's end' after one-year-old son's fourth A&E visit in three months

The Business Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister urges unjabbed care workers to 'reconsider' getting vaccinated

Paul Scully has said he thinks "its right" that MP's have second jobs

Business minister says 'paid advocacy needs to be stamped out'

The Health Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Javid: NHS staff who refuse vaccines could be moved to 'non-patient facing roles'

The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Mandatory Covid jabs for NHS staff 'blunt instrument', JCVI member says

The Labour MP was speaking to LBC after the PM was absent from a Commons debate

PM accused of 'running away' from scrutiny after dodging Tory sleaze debate

Sarah Jayne Dunn was dropped from Hollyoaks for joining OnlyFans

Hollyoaks' Sarah Jayne Dunn tells LBC move to OnlyFans was 'best decision I've ever made'

Nadhim Zahawi: 'The PM has always been clear that paid lobbying is wrong'

Nadhim Zahawi: 'The PM has always been clear that paid lobbying is wrong'

The Education Secretary conceded that mistakes were made

Zahawi concedes 'mistakes' were made in handling of Owen Paterson sleaze shambles

Kwasi Kwartenh

Kwasi Kwarteng: COP26 appears to be one of the more successful COPs

Nick repeatedly asked the Business Secretary about Boris Johnson's private jet

'You're dodging the question': Minister swerves grilling about PM's private jet five times

Nick Ferrari

'There's a problem at the Met when you have officers sharing photos of murdered sisters'

LBC callers share experience of 'death trap' smart motorways

LBC callers share experience of 'death trap' smart motorways

Nick Ferrari grills Environment Secretary George Eustice

'What have 25 COPs done before COP26? Clearly nothing'

Nick Ferrari takes aim at COP26 mascot Bonnie the Seal

Nick Ferrari takes aim at COP26 mascot Bonnie the Seal

Ed Miliband said COP26 should embarrass world leaders into action

Ed Miliband: COP26 needs to be a 'global embarrassment mechanism'

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari challenged the minister

'You don't know the numbers!' Nick Ferrari challenges James Cleverly
A furious Nick Ferrari reacted to the spokesperson

'Don't lecture me!' Nick Ferrari tears a strip off M25 eco mob protester
Nick Ferrari challenges Insulate Britain's Liam Norton

'Everyone is aware of the crisis': Nick Ferrari clashes with an Insulate Britain supporter
Environment Secretary: Culling Geronimo the alpaca was the right decision

Environment Secretary: Culling Geronimo the alpaca was the right decision
Ex-cops blast police response to Insulate Britain protesters

Ex-cops blast police response to climate protesters who targeted M25
'If Nadine Dorries can go on I'm a Celebrity and be Culture Secretary, can I be head of Ofcom?'

'If Nadine Dorries can go on I'm a Celebrity and be Culture Secretary, can I head Ofcom?'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Tory sleaze: Boris Johnson 'thinks rules don't apply to him', Ed Miliband fumes

Tory sleaze: Boris Johnson 'thinks rules don't apply to him', Ed Miliband fumes

3 hours ago

Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Iain Dale on Sunday 14/11 | Watch again

9 hours ago

Israeli ambassador takes aim at 'extremist' protesters after being rushed away from LSE

Israeli ambassador takes aim at 'extremist' protesters after being rushed away from LSE

3 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

PM admits his delight at COP26 pact is 'tinged with disappointment' after watered-down deal
Boris Johnson will hold a press conference at 5pm.

Watch live: Boris Johnson holds press conference amid furious backlash to COP26 deal
Austria has imposed a new lockdown for only unvaccinated people

Austria imposes tough new Covid lockdown just for unvaccinated people
Liverpool Women's Hospital has been cordoned off after the explosion.

One dead and another injured after taxi explosion outside Liverpool hospital
Ben Wallace has insisted Boris Johnson should not apologise for MPs' behaviour

Minister: 'Sleaze claims aren't specific to Tories - I've only known Labour MPs go to jail'
The sight of a fully vaccinated Santa appeared to draw anger online

'Boycott Tesco' calls after Xmas advert shows fully vaccinated Santa
Families gathered at the prison, which has been the scene of well over 100 deaths this year

Dozens killed in prison gang fight just weeks after it saw Ecuador's worst jail massacre
The Queen is disappointed she will have to miss this year's Remembrance Sunday event

Nation honours the fallen as Queen unable to attend Remembrance service on health grounds
Insulate Britain protesters have caused chaos during rush-hour in recent weeks.

Tougher punishments target Insulate Britain protesters using 'guerrilla' tactics
COP26 has agreed a new climate deal.

'Historic' global climate deal agreed at COP26 after two weeks of tense talks