Caller devastated Canadian family can't visit UK without quarantine - yet PM Justin Trudeau can

By Tim Dodd

This caller is furious because her Canadian family can't attend her daughter's wedding without quarantining, yet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seemingly did not quarantine on arrival for the G7.

It comes as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has strongly criticised the prime minister for hosting a beach barbecue for G7 leaders attended by around 38 to 40 people on Saturday.

Jenny in Godstone began by telling Nick: "What was planned was for my daughter to be married at Tregenna Castle in St. Ives where the G7 summit was held.

"We watched the television with lots of interest to see the location. We are beside ourselves with anger. We've obeyed the rules for Covid religiously, even wearing masks at my brother's funeral with only ten people back in March.

"We desperately need some happiness in this time."

Nick then asked: "How many people are going to your daughter's wedding?"

"We're hoping 90-95," Jenny replied.

"We've got some guests [like] my niece, who's recently orphaned and lives in Canada - she will not be able to come, because Canada is on the amber list and she has to quarantine for ten days before the wedding so that's not possible.

"However, Justin, the prime minister, was allowed to fly over without quarantining, being on the amber list."

Downing Street has since defended the hosting of a beach barbecue for G7 leaders on Saturday evening, insisting the event was held in a Covid-secure way.