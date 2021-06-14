Caller devastated Canadian family can't visit UK without quarantine - yet PM Justin Trudeau can

14 June 2021, 17:42

By Tim Dodd

This caller is furious because her Canadian family can't attend her daughter's wedding without quarantining, yet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seemingly did not quarantine on arrival for the G7.

It comes as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has strongly criticised the prime minister for hosting a beach barbecue for G7 leaders attended by around 38 to 40 people on Saturday.

Jenny in Godstone began by telling Nick: "What was planned was for my daughter to be married at Tregenna Castle in St. Ives where the G7 summit was held.

"We watched the television with lots of interest to see the location. We are beside ourselves with anger. We've obeyed the rules for Covid religiously, even wearing masks at my brother's funeral with only ten people back in March.

"We desperately need some happiness in this time."

Nick then asked: "How many people are going to your daughter's wedding?"

"We're hoping 90-95," Jenny replied.

"We've got some guests [like] my niece, who's recently orphaned and lives in Canada - she will not be able to come, because Canada is on the amber list and she has to quarantine for ten days before the wedding so that's not possible.

"However, Justin, the prime minister, was allowed to fly over without quarantining, being on the amber list."

Downing Street has since defended the hosting of a beach barbecue for G7 leaders on Saturday evening, insisting the event was held in a Covid-secure way.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The Labour leader was speaking on the regular Call Keir segment

'Are you too woke for the Labour Party Sir Keir?' Nick Ferrari grills Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer strongly condemned the G7 BBQ that saw leaders gathering in a group of around 40.

'It's not on': Starmer condemns G7 BBQ after leaders gather in group of 'around 40'
Nick Ferrari challenged the minister over the G7 beach BBQ backlash

'Why are G7 world leaders allowed to have a BBQ on a beach and the public are not?'
'You're barking up the wrong tree!': Callers clash over John Lewis' equal parental leave

'You're barking up the wrong tree!': Callers clash over'You're barking up the wrong tree!': Callers clash over John Lewis' equal parental leave
Nadhim Zahawi has defended Matt Hancock after Thursday's committee session

Vaccines minister says Matt Hancock was not 'economical with the truth' on PPE
'Why wasn't more done?': Nick Ferrari grills International Trade Minister

'Why wasn't more done?': Nick Ferrari grills International Trade Minister over NI Protocol

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 14/06 Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 14/06 Watch LIVE

3 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 09/06 watch again

4 days ago

'The idea a woman is not a woman is destructive of truth': Author condemns trans debate

'The idea a woman is not a woman is destructive of truth': Author condemns trans debate

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lindsay Hoyle slammed the Government's handling of Covid press briefings

Speaker's angry response to Government's 'totally unacceptable' handling of Covid briefings
Deckchairs and glass bottles were thrown throughout the fight.

Shocking footage shows men hurling deckchairs in brawl on Southend seafront
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference on Monday evening

Live: Boris Johnson gives update on 21 June lockdown lifting - with delay expected
The Delta variant first found in India doubles the risk of hospitalisation, a new study has found.

Delta variant 'doubles hospital risk' but two jabs offer strong protection - study
Martin Bashir and Princess Diana in the BBC Panorama interview in 1995.

'No evidence' Martin Bashir was rehired as part of Diana interview cover-up, BBC review finds
The last of restrictions were intended to be lifted on 21 June.

Analysis: 'Freedom Day' delay was 'inevitable' - but who is to blame?
Protesters outside Downing Street on Monday afternoon

Huge crowd of anti-lockdown protesters gathers at No 10 over ‘Freedom Day’ delay
Anger is growing amongst Tory MPs over a proposed four-week delay to the June 21 lockdown easing.

MPs lead furious backlash over proposed four-week delay to June 21 lockdown easing
'If someone offered to buy me out, I would go', says Heaven Nightclub owner

'If someone offered to buy me out, I would go', says Heaven Nightclub owner
Crossbench peer blames PM's 'slight obsession with India deal' for Delta strain rise

Crossbench peer blames PM's 'slight obsession with India deal' for Delta strain rise