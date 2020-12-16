Caller with dying husband refuses to abandon Christmas plans

16 December 2020, 16:32

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a caller who fears this might be her husband's last Christmas told LBC why she will ignore any changes to the rules.

The current rules in place for England mean that between 23 and 27 December, one can form a "Christmas bubble" comprised of people from three households.

Despite growing pressure, Boris Johnson has not changed the Christmas rules for England but has urged people to keep any celebrations "small and local".

Debbie from Reading told LBC: "Christmas Day is going to be a very poignant one this year."

"We'll be making memories because it looks highly likely this is going to be my husband's last Christmas."

Debbie told Nick plans to spend Christmas with 16 people around the table.

She added: "I'm afraid regardless of any changes that Boris may make, it won't be affecting us because there is no way we are forgoing our family Christmas."

Debbie went on to explain that her husband's health has been "deteriorating quite quickly".

