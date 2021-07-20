Caller from Kent gives eyewitness account of migrants landing on beach

20 July 2021, 10:18

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

This caller told LBC he witnessed 40 migrants landing in just one day, but he believes many more may be going undetected.

After at least 430 migrants made the journey across the English Channel to the UK on Monday, a new record for a single day.

Dozens of people, including women and young children, were seen walking ashore after one beach landing on the Kent coast, while more arrived elsewhere.

One caller spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari giving his view from the 'frontline'.

Geof from Kent explained he lives on the coast and yesterday saw the "police helicopter going up and down, up and down, hovering."

He told Nick he saw "40 odd illegals landed within a few hundred yards of me and were kept in a road, and as late as 4pm yesterday there were still illegals waiting to be picked up."

He said he believed the number of migrants landing was much higher than the 430 being claimed.

"We need to stop them in France and I can't understand why the French aren't doing it."

High numbers of crossings have continued this summer despite Home Secretary Priti Patel's vow to make the Channel crossings "unviable".

Also on Monday, plans for sweeping reforms of the asylum system, dubbed the anti-refugee Bill by critics and campaigners, were debated again in Parliament.

In Dungeness in Kent, around 50 people were seen landing on a beach after crossing aboard in a single dinghy.

Some raised their hands in celebration as they stood on the beach, while others sat down on the shingle shoreline amid 24C sunshine.

The large dinghy is believed to have left northern France or Belgium earlier on Monday before crossing the dangerous 21-mile Dover Strait.

The vessel had been watched by the RNLI as it got closer and closer to the coast before eventually landing on the beach at around 1pm.

Among the arrivals were women and children, some too young to walk, and some people had to be supported as they walked on to the beach.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

'We didn't want these Covid powers': Chief Constable on police's 'damaged' reputation

'We didn't want these Covid powers': Chief Constable on police's 'damaged' reputation
Nick Ferrari challenged the minister over the plans

Nick Ferrari grills minister over 'raft of bewildering' new Covid rules
The caller told Nick Ferrari why she had carried out the drastic action

Caller bans 'selfish' anti-vaxxer son from house over Covid infection fears
Nick Ferrari confronted Kwasi Kwarteng this morning

'We could be losing billions': Minister challenged on quarantine for those jabbed abroad
Kwasi Kwarteng: I wouldn't take the knee - it's not addressing the issue

Kwasi Kwarteng: I wouldn't take the knee - it's not addressing the issue
The Business Secretary was speaking on Call the Cabinet

'It's not a great look': Business Secretary reacts to Boris isolating on freedom day

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/07 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/07 | Watch again

21 hours ago

'It was incoherent': Iain Dale blasts Boris Johnson's 'levelling up' speech

'It was incoherent': Iain Dale blasts Boris Johnson's 'levelling up' speech

4 days ago

'I receive more racism now than I did 30 years ago, because of social media'

'I receive more racism now than I did 30 years ago, because of social media'

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

More than one million children missed school last week for Covid-19-related reasons
Everton said in a statement that a player had been suspended

Everton suspends first team player pending police investigation
Number 10 has urged people to self-isolate when told to by the NHS.

No10 says it's 'crucial' people self-isolate when alerted by the NHS
The threats follow previous controversial comments from Rowling on gender

JK Rowling reveals Twitter abuse and “pipebomb” threats

Paul Scully told Nick Ferrari that Number 10 would not rule anything out.

Paul Scully says No10 ‘not ruling out’ vaccine passports for theatres, cinemas, churches
The government wants to clamp down on bogus online ratings.

Fake online reviews could soon be made illegal to stop 'consumer catfishes'
Jeff Bezos is one of four making the trip to space.

Jeff Bezos to soar into space in New Shepard rocket ship

Olivia Breen competing in the long jump final at the Muller British Athletics Championships at the Manchester Regional Arena, Manchester

Paralympian Olivia Breen 'speechless' after official claims shorts were 'too short and inappropriate'
Watch Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin spaceflight launch LIVE

Watch Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin spaceflight launch LIVE

US travellers have been warned against coming to the UK (file image)

US issues 'do not travel' warning for UK as Covid-19 cases rise