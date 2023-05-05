‘He is a campaigning force’: Greg Hands responds to the suggestion that Boris might rejoin the 'blue army'

5 May 2023, 10:48

Greg Hands: ‘Do you want him as part of your blue army?’

By Alice Bourne

Tory Chairman Greg Hands tells Nick Ferrari that he expects to see Boris Johnson ‘back out on the campaign trail’ within his constituency.

Following huge local election losses made by the Conservative Party, Greg Hands has told Nick Ferrari at breakfast on LBC that Boris Johnson is welcome on the campaign trail: “I’ve always been clear to Boris that he is welcome to be out campaigning with us.

“Back out there he is a campaigning force."

Rishi Sunak is facing a backlash from Boris Johnson supporters and the Tory right, with the party looking likely to lose hundreds of local council seats.

Nick then quizzed: “Do you want him as part of your blue army?”

Read More: Tories 'terrible night' as party loses control of nine councils and Labour predicts General Election triumph

Read More: 'You're surely not blaming Putin for losing Medway': Tory chairman blames Ukraine war for 'difficult' election results

The Tory Party Chairman responded: “Nick I have had a number of conversations with Boris, I have known him for years. I expect him to be back out on the campaign trail not least in his own constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, he’s been there campaigning against ULEZ which you know is a big feature of the London election.”

Nick then pressed further: “But he declined to be part of the blue army for these local elections did he?”

The response was then again: “Well he’s been campaigning hard against ULEZ and that’s an important thing.”

Early morning results from the local elections saw the Conservatives lose control of nine councils while Labour had several big wins.

Read More: Jubilant Labour ‘on track for No10’ as PM pledges to stay the course after huge Tory local election losses

