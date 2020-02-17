Can rocket really cause cancer? Nick Ferrari asks an expert

17 February 2020, 10:25 | Updated: 17 February 2020, 10:38

Rocket leaves are at the centre of cancer concerns - but how worried should we be? Nick Ferrari asks an expert.

Around one in ten British-grown samples are over the maximum permitted limit for nitrate and levels are rising, according to the Food Standards Agency.

Watchdogs have found that large doses of the compound can be linked to cancer.

Nick asked esteemed nutritionist Amanda Ursell how endangered we are eating rocket and she urged we look at this investigation with a "sense of perspective."

"It's really important to step back... and say how much rocket do I eat?" she said, "not all the samples were over the levels on nitrate. The bottom line is most of us don't eat five portions of fruit and veg a day.

"It's one of those stories that I think is interesting but shouldn't stop us eating fruit and vegetable."

Nick pointed out that the Food Standard Agency's advised limits for nutrients must be deliberately set low.

"We have a limit so that if something goes above then we do take action," she said, "the FSA have got this in hand. I think it's something they do ned to deal with."

Ms Ursell said that the FSA are right to get it out there and address the issue with the growers.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Peter Cardwell

Former special advisor said Dominic Cummings "commands loyalty" amid cabinet reshuffle

3 days ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale | watch live on LBC

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch from 8pm

4 days ago

Iain Dale brands caller "delusional" for blaming HS2 on Brexit

Iain Dale brands Remainer caller "delusional" for blaming HS2 on Brexit

4 days ago

LBC Latest

James O'Brien's theory about why trolls thrive online

James O'Brien's theory about why trolls thrive online

The Nigel Farage Show

The Nigel Farage Show: watch live at 6pm

Ex-US watchdog Casey to step down from HSBC board

Caroline Flack: James O'Brien's moving monologue about the effects of tabloids and trolls

Caroline Flack: James O'Brien's moving monologue about the effects of tabloids and trolls