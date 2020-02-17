Can rocket really cause cancer? Nick Ferrari asks an expert

Rocket leaves are at the centre of cancer concerns - but how worried should we be? Nick Ferrari asks an expert.

Around one in ten British-grown samples are over the maximum permitted limit for nitrate and levels are rising, according to the Food Standards Agency.

Watchdogs have found that large doses of the compound can be linked to cancer.

Nick asked esteemed nutritionist Amanda Ursell how endangered we are eating rocket and she urged we look at this investigation with a "sense of perspective."

"It's really important to step back... and say how much rocket do I eat?" she said, "not all the samples were over the levels on nitrate. The bottom line is most of us don't eat five portions of fruit and veg a day.

"It's one of those stories that I think is interesting but shouldn't stop us eating fruit and vegetable."

Nick pointed out that the Food Standard Agency's advised limits for nutrients must be deliberately set low.

"We have a limit so that if something goes above then we do take action," she said, "the FSA have got this in hand. I think it's something they do ned to deal with."

Ms Ursell said that the FSA are right to get it out there and address the issue with the growers.