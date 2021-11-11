Minister urges unjabbed care workers to 'reconsider' getting vaccinated

By EJ Ward

Business minister Paul Scully said he had hoped unvaccinated care workers would "reconsider" their decision not to take up a Covid-19 jab before Thursday's deadline.

He told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "I'd hope that people would if they haven't had their vaccination, go back and reconsider and get that vaccination done if they want to continue working with those vulnerable people."

Asked what will happen to those requiring care who might lose support due to the Government's vaccination policy, Mr Scully said: "I think there is little point in having people have care off people who may unfortunately help to transmit the disease and send them to hospital.

"So it is a slightly circular discussion and we want to make sure that people who are receiving care can be as safe as possible."