Minister urges unjabbed care workers to 'reconsider' getting vaccinated

11 November 2021, 09:08

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Business minister Paul Scully said he had hoped unvaccinated care workers would "reconsider" their decision not to take up a Covid-19 jab before Thursday's deadline.

He told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "I'd hope that people would if they haven't had their vaccination, go back and reconsider and get that vaccination done if they want to continue working with those vulnerable people."

Asked what will happen to those requiring care who might lose support due to the Government's vaccination policy, Mr Scully said: "I think there is little point in having people have care off people who may unfortunately help to transmit the disease and send them to hospital.

"So it is a slightly circular discussion and we want to make sure that people who are receiving care can be as safe as possible."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Paul Scully has said he thinks "its right" that MP's have second jobs

Business minister says 'paid advocacy needs to be stamped out'

The Health Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Javid: NHS staff who refuse vaccines could be moved to 'non-patient facing roles'

The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Mandatory Covid jabs for NHS staff 'blunt instrument', JCVI member says

The Labour MP was speaking to LBC after the PM was absent from a Commons debate

PM accused of 'running away' from scrutiny after dodging Tory sleaze debate

Sarah Jayne Dunn was dropped from Hollyoaks for joining OnlyFans

Hollyoaks' Sarah Jayne Dunn tells LBC move to OnlyFans was 'best decision I've ever made'

Nadhim Zahawi: 'The PM has always been clear that paid lobbying is wrong'

Nadhim Zahawi: 'The PM has always been clear that paid lobbying is wrong'

The Education Secretary conceded that mistakes were made

Zahawi concedes 'mistakes' were made in handling of Owen Paterson sleaze shambles

Kwasi Kwartenh

Kwasi Kwarteng: COP26 appears to be one of the more successful COPs

Nick repeatedly asked the Business Secretary about Boris Johnson's private jet

'You're dodging the question': Minister swerves grilling about PM's private jet five times

Nick Ferrari

'There's a problem at the Met when you have officers sharing photos of murdered sisters'

LBC callers share experience of 'death trap' smart motorways

LBC callers share experience of 'death trap' smart motorways

Nick Ferrari grills Environment Secretary George Eustice

'What have 25 COPs done before COP26? Clearly nothing'

Nick Ferrari takes aim at COP26 mascot Bonnie the Seal

Nick Ferrari takes aim at COP26 mascot Bonnie the Seal

Ed Miliband said COP26 should embarrass world leaders into action

Ed Miliband: COP26 needs to be a 'global embarrassment mechanism'

Caller declares personal 'trade war' on France

'I'm not giving Macron my money!' Caller declares a personal 'trade war' on France

Nick Ferrari savages MP Robert Jenrick over 'wasted £37bn' on Test and Trace

Nick Ferrari savages MP Robert Jenrick over 'wasted £37bn' on Test and Trace

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari challenges Insulate Britain's Liam Norton

'Everyone is aware of the crisis': Nick Ferrari clashes with an Insulate Britain supporter
Environment Secretary: Culling Geronimo the alpaca was the right decision

Environment Secretary: Culling Geronimo the alpaca was the right decision
Ex-cops blast police response to Insulate Britain protesters

Ex-cops blast police response to climate protesters who targeted M25
'If Nadine Dorries can go on I'm a Celebrity and be Culture Secretary, can I be head of Ofcom?'

'If Nadine Dorries can go on I'm a Celebrity and be Culture Secretary, can I head Ofcom?'
Health Secretary won't rule out vaccine passports for the pub

Sajid Javid doesn't rule out vaccine passports for the pub

Police 'pander too much' to 'silly protests', ex-officer tells LBC

Police 'pander too much' to 'silly protests', ex-DCI tells LBC

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Israeli ambassador takes aim at 'extremist' protesters after being rushed away from LSE

Israeli ambassador takes aim at 'extremist' protesters after being rushed away from LSE

11 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/11 | Watch again

19 hours ago

Iain Dale says it has been a truly unedifying and disastrous week for the Conservative Party.

LBC Views: It comes to something when John Major and David Mellor lecture about sleaze

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

From Thursday, frontline care home workers in England must be fully vaccinated against Covid

Disciplinary proceedings and staff losses as care home vaccine mandate comes into force - NCF
The couple must have spent hours decorating their property

Green campaigners hit out at excessive Christmas lights

The incident happened on Meadow Lane in North Hykeham

School bus overturns on school run with parents told to stay away from scene
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: When is the two-minute silence and why is it held?
The supply chain crisis has taken its toll on economic growth

UK economic growth slowed as supply chain crisis began to bite - ONS
Sadiq Khan will use Thursday's speech to highlight the role of individual cities and call on national governments to do more

Cities are 'doers' in tackling climate change but governments are 'delayers' - Khan
Sir Geoffrey Cox has reportedly earned at least £6m from his second job since he entered parliament.

Geoffrey Cox has 'earned more than £6m from his second job' since he entered parliament
Meghan Markle has apologised for misleading the court.

Meghan Markle apologises for 'misleading' court in privacy battle
Boris Johnson's crucial speech at COP26 was overshadowed by the Tory "sleaze" scandal.

Analysis: PM finds himself embroiled in sleazegate scandal in front of world leaders
Covid: 91-year-old Shelagh Fogarty delivers message to unvaccinated and deniers

Covid: 91-year-old Shelagh Fogarty caller delivers message to unvaccinated and deniers