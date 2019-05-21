Change UK's Chuka Umunna Live On LBC: Watch In Full

With just two days before the European Elections, Chuka Umunna is live on LBC answering questions from LBC listeners.

The spokesperson for Change UK will be in the LBC studios to discuss his party's aim to stop Brexit, the People's Vote and more.

While the Brexit Party are flying high in the opinion polls, Change UK are struggling to make an impact. Can Chuka change that?

You can ask him anything you want - call 0345 60 60 973 to place your question.

And come back here to watch Chuka live from 9am.