Exclusive

Cladding crisis: huge removal fees means caller will be homeless by Christmas

25 November 2020, 08:47 | Updated: 25 November 2020, 10:42

By Fiona Jones

This caller told LBC she will be homeless by Christmas as her only other option is to pay £15,000 to have cladding removed from her building.

Flat owners and renters living in properties deemed unsafe are being told they must spend thousands of pounds to have dangerous cladding removed from buildings that most do not own.

This comes after LBC uncovered that millions of desperate people are trapped in homes with unsafe cladding which has rendered their properties entirely worthless.

The government-led decision to refurbish tower blocks came in the wake of the tragic Grenfell Tower fire which left 72 people dead in 2017.

But with Rishi Sunak set to outline his spending review today, leaseholders are urging the chancellor to "end our cladding scandal" by covering the costs of removing the hazardous material.

Exclusive: LBC uncovers ‘forged’ cladding-safety certificates, costing victims £1000s

Hayley from Baildon has been told it will cost her £15,000 personally to have cladding removed from her building which she cannot afford, and is being forced to declare bankruptcy "in a matter of weeks."

"That's only for the cladding, so the other issues that we've got, it won't even touch it. I've no idea what the total figure could be but it's completely out of my reach," Hayley said.

Due to her having bought her flat on the affordable housing scheme, she cannot sell to a cash buyer, only someone on lower income who will also be buying through the scheme - which she deems impossible to do.

Instead, tragically, once declaring bankruptcy the property will be repossessed.

"I don't honestly have anywhere to go," she said, "I'm only 28 years old and I'm still single, young, and all my friends are either renting and don't have spare bedrooms or the few that are married with kids and have got a house [is a bit full.]"

She continued, "I'm going to be sleeping on my dad's sofa which is going to be heartbreaking and humiliating, but that's just the facts of it.

"I just feel that we've been strung along and lied to for so long...we've been on the edge of our seat hoping and praying, and any scrap of information or news that comes through, we've been crossing our fingers."

On top of her payments each month for her flat, she is also paying £300 per month for Waking Watch, a monitoring service which safeguards in the instance of a fire - almost as much as her mortgage.

Watch: Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick admits he's still not met homeowners

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari confronts policing adviser over woman, 72, arrested during protest

Nick Ferrari confronts policing adviser over woman, 72, arrested during protest
Ethics expert addresses how Covid vaccines should be distributed

Ethics expert addresses how Covid vaccines should be distributed
Grant Shapps told Nick Ferrari he would give any pay rise to charity

Grant Shapps: MPs 'shouldn't get pay rise' if public sector workers don't
Callers debate whether National Trust should display plaques showing slavery links

Callers debate whether National Trust should display plaques highlighting slavery links
Politicians should 'certainly have a pay freeze', says MP Steve Baker

Politicians should 'certainly have a pay freeze', says MP Steve Baker
Matt Hancock prepared to have Covid vaccine early 'to show confidence'

Matt Hancock prepared to have Covid vaccine early 'to show confidence'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

The caller was speaking to LBC after Boris Johnson announced a £16.5bn budget boost

'There is always money for war' - History teacher speaks about defence budget boost

5 days ago

Iain Dale and Denise Headley debate Boris Johnson's £16.5bn defence spending boost

Iain Dale and Denise Headley debate Boris Johnson's £16.5bn defence spending boost

5 days ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch in full

6 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had their first child in May last year

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle reveals heartbreak of suffering miscarriage
Rishi Sunak will set out his plans to MPS

LIVE: Chancellor to set out government's spending plans

A SAGE scientist has said the plans for Christmas will lead to a rise in infections

SAGE scientist gives UK's Covid Christmas plans a stuffing

The MP accused police of being 'un British'

Tory MP shouts at 'un-British’ police after woman, 72, arrested during protest
A shortage of PPE left frontline health and social care workers without vital safety equipment at the beginning of the pandemic

Government spent £10bn extra in inflated PPE prices amid 'inadequate' stockpile
Large queues formed on the M20 in Kent as Brexit border controls were tested on Tuesday

Brexit border control tests cause Kent motorway chaos

Rishi Sunak will reveal his spending review tomorrow

What is Rishi Sunak's Spending Review and what is expected?

Shamima Begum's lawyers are fighting to allow her safe return to the UK to appeal a citizenship ruling

Shamima Begum's return to UK the 'only' fair way to appeal citizenship, court hears
'A lot of responses to George Floyd's killing felt reactive and not reflective'

George Floyd: Cephas Williams on the progress of racial equality since the tragedy
Welsh First Minister says Christmas plan to relax Covid rules will increase infections

Welsh First Minister says Christmas plan to relax Covid rules will increase infections