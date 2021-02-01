Cladding crisis: 'Terrified' caller in dangerous block backs Labour's calls for task force

1 February 2021, 10:05

By Fiona Jones

This "terrified" caller lives in a block with inflammable cladding yet without a working fire alarm - she supports Labour's calls for a national task force to deal with the crisis, saying something must be done.

A national task force needs to established to "get a grip on the deepening cladding crisis", Labour has said.

Sir Keir Starmer made the call ahead of a parliamentary debate on Monday about protecting tenants and leaseholders from unsafe cladding.

Labour will push for a vote on the issue in demanding the Government urgently establishes the extent of dangerous cladding and prioritises buildings according to risk.

Read more: Cancer research scientist at risk of job loss due to unsellable home

Lee from Colindale told Nick Ferrari, "I totally agree that residents need a way out of this mess. Many residents bought home as an affordable way of living and this is what was advertised for us at the time. However it is anything but affordable.

"At the moment we have three Waking Watch men patrolling on site as we currently don't have a working fire alarm.

"Residents are completely terrified...some residents are paying upwards of £350 a month per service charge for just a basic block."

Lee also told Nick that many residents in the estate are liable for any cladding costs as the Government grants are only partly funding costs.

"We have to have a way out," Lee said, "I understand the six point plan that was proposed earlier on today. We need something to be decided and we need something to be decided soon."

The National Cladding Taskforce proposed by Labour would be modelled on the approach adopted in Australia and would seek to urgently carry out an audit to establish the extent of dangerous materials on buildings.

Six demands have been set out by the party towards fixing the issue, including providing immediate up-front funding to remove deadly cladding and setting absolute deadlines to make homes safe.

The measures include creating new laws to protect leaseholders from being passed historic fire safety costs, protecting leaseholders and taxpayers by pursuing those responsible for putting cladding on the buildings, as well as stamping out rogue builders by reforming the sector.

The party has also said the Government should work with lenders, insurers and other industry leaders to ensure residents can sell and remortgage.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Care minister tells LBC she does not support teachers being prioritised for Covid jab

Care minister tells LBC she does not support teachers being prioritised for Covid jab
The Prisons Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister: Publishing details of Covid vaccine contract is 'national security risk'
Sir Keir was speaking to LBC

Cladding Crisis: Labour to force vote to protect millions of leaseholders
The former MEP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Stanley Johnson: Nations need to cooperate over vaccine supply
'Fraudsters are using Covid as an excuse for their criminality'

'Fraudsters are using Covid as an excuse for their criminality', City Police Commissioner warns
Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Holocaust Memorial Day: Survivors tell LBC their stories

Holocaust Memorial Day: Survivors tell LBC their stories

4 days ago

Iain Dale challenges Covid anti-vaxxer who has never taken medication

Iain Dale challenges Covid anti-vaxxer who has 'never taken medication'

6 days ago

72% of black Britons are unlikely to take Covid jab, Sir Geoff Palmer explains why

72% of black Britons are unlikely to have Covid jab: Sir Geoff Palmer theorises why

10 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Marc Wilmore, aged 57, has died following a battle with Covid-19

Simpsons writer Marc Wilmore dies after Covid-19 battle

A Covid-19 jab being administered in a care home

Coronavirus vaccines offered to all eligible care home residents in England, NHS says
Arcadia has confirmed the sale of the Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands to online fashion retailer ASOS

Topshop and three other Arcadia brands sold to ASOS in £330m deal
A national task force needs to established to "get a grip on the deepening cladding crisis", Labour has said

Cladding crisis: Labour tells ministers to 'get a grip'

Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other leaders were detained amid a fractious election result

Boris Johnson condemns military coup in Myanmar as Aung San Suu Kyi detained
Dominic Raab pressed Russia to release detained protesters

Dominic Rabb urges Russia to release jailed pro-Navalny protesters
Zara Mohammed was elected as the first female secretary general of the Muslim Council of Britain

Muslim Council of Britain elects first-ever female secretary general
AstraZeneca has agreed to give the EU an extra nine million doses of the Covid vaccine

AstraZeneca agrees to give EU extra nine million doses of Covid vaccine
Prince William has slammed racism in football and demanded it stops now

Prince William condemns 'despicable' racist abuse directed at black footballers
Captain Sir Tom Moore has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid

Nation prays for Captain Sir Tom Moore as he battles Covid-19 in hospital