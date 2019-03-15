Climate Strike Student Defends Skipping Class During Nick Ferrari Interview

A teenage student has defended skipping class to take part in a protest over climate change, telling Nick Ferrari: “I can’t prioritise my education above survival”.

Youngsters across the globe have once again skipped school and gone on “strike” over the issue.

Demonstrations are expected in more than 100 countries.

In London, hundreds of pupils congregated in Parliament Square, Westminster.

Noga Levy-Rapoport spoke to Nick Ferrari on Friday. Picture: LBC

Concerns have been raised over students skipping school.

But, Noga Levy-Rapoport, a 17-year-old student from Hammersmith, defended their decision.

“To disrupt the educational system the way we are doing now is newsworthy,” she said.

“I prioritise my education above nearly everything, but unfortunately I can’t prioritise my education above survival.”

