Coronavirus: Nick Ferrari schools protester who says UK should be in lockdown

16 March 2020, 10:00

A group of protesters sat in hazmat suits outside Downing Street to protest against the government's response to the coronavirus crisis, but their argument fell apart on questioning from Nick Ferrari.

The group, entitled Pause The System, wore full hazmat suits and facemasks to sit outside Downing Street, demanding that Boris Johnson copies the actions from the rest of the world and puts the UK into lockdown.

Nick spoke to spokesperson Kerry Waters, but when she insisted the government were not doing enough, she struggled to justify how a lockdown would work.

Nick Ferrari spoke to Kerry Waters of Pause The System
Nick Ferrari spoke to Kerry Waters of Pause The System. Picture: LBC

More to follow...

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Watch: Viral video creator explains government's coronavirus strategy

Watch: Government's Covid-19 strategy simplified by viral videomaker

1 day ago

Coronavirus: "We need clarity on a daily basis" says Shadow Health Secretary

Coronavirus: "We need clarity on a daily basis" says Shadow Health Secretary

1 day ago

Iain Dale heard a fascinating account from an infectious diseases expert

Infectious disease expert: UK trying to minimise impact, not stop spread of coronavirus

3 days ago

LBC Latest

More and more people are being asked to work from home because of the coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus: Do you get sick pay if you self-isolate? Can employers cancel your holiday?
Travel advisories have been issued for 35 countries

Coronavirus: Government warns against visiting 30 countries

Celebrities with coronavirus: Tom Hanks and wife test positive

Celebrities with coronavirus: Mikel Arteta and Tom Hanks test positive for COVID-19
The UK death toll for coronavirus is slowly rising

Coronavirus UK death toll: How many people have died so far?