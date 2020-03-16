Coronavirus: Nick Ferrari schools protester who says UK should be in lockdown

A group of protesters sat in hazmat suits outside Downing Street to protest against the government's response to the coronavirus crisis, but their argument fell apart on questioning from Nick Ferrari.

The group, entitled Pause The System, wore full hazmat suits and facemasks to sit outside Downing Street, demanding that Boris Johnson copies the actions from the rest of the world and puts the UK into lockdown.

Nick spoke to spokesperson Kerry Waters, but when she insisted the government were not doing enough, she struggled to justify how a lockdown would work.

Nick Ferrari spoke to Kerry Waters of Pause The System. Picture: LBC

More to follow...