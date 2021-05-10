Covid cyber crime warning amid 15 fold surge in scam sites

10 May 2021, 08:42

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The UK's cyber security agency says it's taken down more scams in the last year than in the previous three years combined.

The CEO of the National Cyber Security Centre has told LBC a number of fraudsters are trying to get people's details by pretending to be from the NHS' vaccination programme.

The cyber security chief told Nick Ferrari that digital scammers were even using fake newspaper branding and celebrity endorsements, which falsely claim to be supported by celebrities such as Sir Richard Branson and Martin Lewis.

Lindy Cameron who works for the agency of GCHQ told LBC her organisation was trying to make it as difficult as possible for the scammers.

Overall more than 700,500 campaigns were taken down, accounting for 1,448,214 URLs, the NCSC's fourth Active Cyber Defence report revealed.

The conversation comes after news emerged there has been a 15-fold increase from 2019 in the number of scams being removed online.

Among them were around 43 fake NHS Covid-19 apps - as well as emails and texts related to the vaccine.

Experts oversaw a 15-fold rise in the removal of online campaigns compared to 2019, according to the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).

There was a jump in the number of phishing attacks using NHS branding to dupe victims, with the Covid-19 vaccine rollout used as a lure via email and text message to harvest people's personal information for fraud.

Some 43 fake NHS Covid-19 apps hosted outside of official app stores were also pulled.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari was speaking to the Mental Health Minister

'I wouldn't force people to have the Covid jab,' Health Minister says
'Labour is the problem is not Keir Starmer', says MP Steve Reed

'Labour is the problem not Keir Starmer', says MP Steve Reed after 'shattering' result
Ex Labour MP says party must return to Corbyn's 'magnificent' manifesto

Ex Labour MP says party must return to Corbyn's 'magnificent' manifesto
'The people of Hartlepool aren't daft,' newly-elected MP Jill Mortimer tells LBC

'The people of Hartlepool aren't daft,' newly-elected MP Jill Mortimer tells LBC
Hartlepool: 'Labour's got a big problem,' says former MP, as Tories win 'iconic' seat

Hartlepool: 'Labour's got a big problem,' says former MP, as Tories win 'iconic' seat
'The joy has been sucked out of the classroom', Headteacher tells LBC

'The joy has been sucked out of the classroom post-lockdown,' headteacher says

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain quickly pointed out the caller was wrong

Iain Dale dismisses caller for 'spreading fake news' about patented viruses

3 days ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Again

4 days ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch again

11 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson will outline the lifting of restrictions from 17 May

Coronavirus: all the changes Boris Johnson is set to announce at 5pm press conference
Dr Darshil Shah with a bamboo cricket bat

Cricket bats should be made from bamboo not willow, Cambridge researchers say
Israeli police during clashes amid tension outside the Damascus Gate of Jerusalem's Old City

Dozens hurt in violent clashes in Jerusalem ahead of planned march
Sadiq Khan wants to encourage people back to London's shops and tourist attractions

Sadiq Khan unveils major tourism campaign for London after reelection as mayor
A man has died following an aircraft crash

Man dies after light aircraft crash in Kent

Boris Johnson is due to confirm indoor hospitality will return

Boris Johnson to confirm indoor hospitality and cinemas will return next week
Sir Keir Starmer is planning a shadow cabinet reshuffle on Sunday

Sir Keir Starmer reshuffles shadow cabinet with Angela Rayner given new role
The whale was spotted at Richmond Lock

Stranded whale in the Thames freed after rescue operation

The NHS has been praised by Boris Johnson

'Extraordinary' NHS praised as one third of UK adults receive second Covid vaccine jab
Michel Moogan was arrested in Dubai after eight years on the run.

One of Britain's 'most wanted' arrested in Dubai after eight years on the run