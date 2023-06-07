Health Secretary stops short of saying it's right for Cabinet Office to 'challenge' Covid inquiry request for WhatsApps

7 June 2023, 09:41 | Updated: 7 June 2023, 09:52

Health Secretary Steve Barclay stopped short of saying it was right for the Cabinet Office to make the "challenge".
Health Secretary Steve Barclay stopped short of saying it was right for the Cabinet Office to make the "challenge". Picture: LBC

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

Steve Barclay repeatedly said it was right that the legal position was "clarified", as Boris Johnson said he would hand over "all unredacted WhatsApps", but the government is attempting to block these from being given to the inquiry.

Nick Ferrari at Breakfast began: "We learned yesterday that Matt Hancock, the former Health Secretary, has offered to hand over all his messages to the inquiry unredacted. Will you be doing the same Secretary of State?"

Steve Barclay replied: "Well I've complied with whatever the inquiry requested, so I have obviously submitted, as many ministers have, a witness statement. The Cabinet Office is currently testing a legal aspect around messages so -"

"Do you agree to that testing?" Nick asked. "You used to run the Cabinet Office, of course, last year as I recall. Are they right to challenge that request?"

"I think the Cabinet Office is right to clarify what the legal position is, and whatever the outcome of that is, of course as a minister I will comply fully with that", the Health Secretary responded.

READ MORE: Junior doctors' 35% pay rise request is 'sticking point' in negotiations, Health Sec Steve Barclay says

As the Covid inquiry row continues, Nick Ferrari questions the depth of his listener's concerns

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

"So are they right to challenge it though, is that right?" Nick asked again.

"Yes, I think it's right to clarify what the legal position is, that's what the Cabinet Office is doing, and then once we have the outcome of that, then everyone can move forward", his guest answered.

READ MORE: Health Sec Steve Barclay refuses to accept damming ONS report claiming 1,000 excess NHS deaths

The Secretary of State added that "we hugely value the work of the inquiry" and that "it matters massively to people, particularly those that loved ones during the pandemic", but that "where there is an element of doubt, then it's right that that's clarified".

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Exclusive
Imran Khan speaks to Nick Ferrari

'It's might is right': Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls on West to speak up amid 'unprecedented' crackdown

strike pay

Junior doctors' 35% pay rise request is 'sticking point' in negotiations, Health Sec Steve Barclay says

Tactics

A Labour win is the 'most important thing for our country', says Just Stop Oil donor

Nick and Dale Vince

Tories spent 13 years 'fighting each other' rather than the 'problems facing the UK', claims Just Stop Oil donor

Nick and callers on migrant housing

Nick Ferrari callers voice their solutions to mounting migrant crisis

Nick and Refugee Council

Sunak needs to adopt some 'common sense' over 'misery causing migration bill, refugee charity boss claims

Callers debate whether horse racing s right or wrong with Nick Ferrari.

'It's fascism at its worst!': Nick Ferrari leads debate on whether protests at horse races are appropriate

Lawyer Tessa Laws told Nick Ferrari new regulations to ban e-scooters on trains are 'ridiculous'.

Lawyer slams 'ridiculous' new legislation banning e-scooters on trains

Woody Johnson was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Trump 'wants to reduce killing and bloodshed on both sides' in Ukraine, former US diplomat says

The former US Ambassador to the UK was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Support for Harry and Meghan has wained in US with Americans finding Royal rift 'bizarre', ex-diplomat claims

Nick Ferrari

'It was common room politics': Caller expresses frustration with the lack of maturity amongst trans activists

Ferrari wore the spit hood in 2018

Dementia-suffering woman, 91, 'handcuffed, hooded and strapped down by Met police'

Nick Ferrari

'Humans cannot change their sex': Philosopher Kathleen Stock advocates female-only spaces for women's protection

A furious Nick Ferrari rebuked the protester

'Oh give me a break!': A furious Nick Ferrari rebukes 'deluded' eco-activist after Chelsea Flower show stunt

'But how will that stop the boats?': Nick Ferrari presses Shadow Immigration Minister on Labour's solutions

'Common sense rather than government by gimmick': Shadow Minister takes aim at Tories' migration plans

David Cameron says critics of the government's policy to send asylum seekers to Rwanda must provide a better alternative as he stressed importance of crushing people-smuggling gangs.

Sending migrants to Rwanda 'best available option' to crush people-smuggling gangs, David Cameron says

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari

Kemi Badenoch: 'Depending how you look at it, EU trade is doing well'

All 44 fire and rescue services (FRSs) in England have documented racist, sexist and homophobic comments and behaviour

'We will root it out': Minister pledges after shocking report finds bullying and abuse widespread in fire service
Nick talks to a caller who said 1,500 refugees are set to move into a nearby ex-military base.

Govt migrant rehousing plan will 'decimate' community, caller tells Nick Ferrari

A homeless woman says that refugees should be put first because she and other's aren't being looked after anyway.

'Look after the refugees first': Homeless woman says we should prioritise housing asylum seekers
Nick Ferrari Dominic Raab

'I don't know': Dominic Raab fails five times to say how many barges available to house migrants
Nick Ferrari

'I have zero sympathy for tenants!': Furious landlord backs Rishi Sunak's anti-social behaviour plans

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Keir Starmer

Labour needs to give the public 'answers' if they want to win the next General Election, former No.10 strategist says

19 days ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/05 | Watch Again

20 days ago

'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance

'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance

21 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince Harry is taking legal action over his phone hacking claims

Chelsy Davy ‘fury’ over Prince Harry’s strip club visit was a story ‘obtained by hacking,’ trial hears
Use-by dates like this one (r) on M&S milk will be replaced by 'best before' dates

M&S drops use-by dates on milk and tells customers to use the sniff test instead

Soap legend Julie Goodyear who has been diagnosed with dementia

Coronation Street's Julie Goodyear diagnosed with dementia, heartbroken husband reveals

The incident happened just after midnight on Wednesday 5 October last year

Horrifying moment drunk woman causes 'terrifying' car crash after driving wrong way on M5

Waters continue to swell in southern Ukraine after dam breach

Floodwaters from bombed Ukrainian damn are 'detonating Russian mines and washing them into Russian lines'
Heathrow workers are walking out for almost every weekend until the end of August

Heathrow workers announce strike action for almost every weekend from mid-June to the end of August
The naked coupled 'strolled into the pub for a burger and a pint'

Punters at Somerset pub stunned when naked couple wander in for a pint - sparking torrent of negative reviews online
The Pope will undergo surgery on his intestine

Pope Francis, 86, admitted to hospital for surgery on intestine

'I'm feeling better within myself': Nurse loses five kilos in four weeks after weight loss jab

'I'm feeling better within myself': Nurse loses five kilos in four weeks after weight loss jab
Two cruise ships are set to be used for housing Channel migrants (stock cruise photo)

Channel migrants to be housed in cruise ships for the first time as thousands stay in barges across UK