'You only get one chance to say goodbye' - Nick Ferrari challenges Minister over mourner limits

By EJ Ward

This is the moment Nick Ferrari challenges Culture Minister Caroline Dinenage over limits on mourner numbers at funerals.

Yesterday Nick Ferrari confronted the Business Secretary over the 'draconian' limits on mourners at funerals due to Covid rules.

Today he challenged the Culture Minister, who had come on his show to talk about plans for the Brit Awards.

"That's can't be right? 4,000 people who don't know each other dancing the night away at the O2 but I can't go to my aunt's funeral?"

Nick questioned the Minister as to why special exceptions were being made for events such as the Brit Awards, but not for funerals.

The Minister told Nick she could "completely understand how people feel" but added the plans for the awards were part of a trial with people testing for Covid before and after.

Watch: Nick Ferrari challenges Business Secretary over Covid funeral mourner limits

Nick again asked why this was not possible for funerals.

But the Minister did not answer.

Nick then asked "will you be picking up the phone to the Prime Minister or Matt Hancock later today?"

But again, the Minister did not answer Nick's question and instead spoke about the next stage of the Government's lockdown roadmap.

"Minister, you only get one opportunity to say goodbye to grandma, why don't you act now?" Nick asked.