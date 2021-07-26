Covid passports for football matches 'could be difficult and add costs'

26 July 2021, 07:45

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Plans to exclude supporters who are not fully vaccinated against coronavirus from attending Premier League matches from October 'will add costs.'

Mark Palios the owner of Tranmere Rovers and former Chief Executive of the FA warned the proposal being considered by the Government to make vaccine passports mandatory for events could be "difficult."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was also facing further criticism from backbench Conservatives who were already opposed to plans to introduce their use for entry into nightclubs this autumn.

Talks are in an early phase with the Premier League to discuss whether supporters who have not been double-jabbed could be barred from entry, the PA news agency understands.

The use of vaccine passports could also be extended to lower divisions and other sports in England as ministers seek to reduce the surge of Covid-19 cases as other restrictions are ended.

While no final decisions have been made, it is being discussed whether vaccine passports could be introduced for seated events with a capacity of 20,000 people and over.

In unseated events such as music gigs, where there are greater concerns about strangers mingling and spreading Covid-19, the threshold for their introduction could be as low as 5,000 attendees.

