'A dad can't walk his daughter down the aisle but can do a dance class?'

By EJ Ward

Nick Ferrari challenges Health Secretary Matt Hancock over contradictory Covid restrictions.

On Monday Boris Johnson announced the next stage of lockdown easing would see up to 30 people will be allowed at weddings, although dancing will still not be allowed.

This led to Nick Ferrari questioning Health Secretary Matt Hancock over the ban and the seemingly contradictory rules.

"A dad can still not walk his daughter down the aisle but he could go to a Zumba class with her, why would that be?"

Mr Hancock said the issue was "all about the proximity of contact."

"He's her dad," Nick shot bad, adding "let him walk her down the aisle."

The Health Secretary said this would be possible from the 21st of June, should the country remain on track then more rules would be relaxed.

From Monday, May 17, people in England will be able to hug loved ones, dine in restaurants and go on holiday abroad in a "considerable step on the road back to normality", Boris Johnson has confirmed.

The move to the next stage of the road map out of lockdown on May 17 came as the Covid-19 alert level in the UK was downgraded after a "consistent" fall in cases, hospital admissions and deaths.

The easing of restrictions came after the UK's senior medics said the Covid-19 alert level should be lowered from level 4 to level 3, meaning that while the virus is in general circulation, transmission is no longer deemed to be high or rising exponentially.