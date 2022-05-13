Daniel Barnett reacts to 'bizarre' tribunal ruling that calling man bald is sex harassment

13 May 2022, 10:23 | Updated: 13 May 2022, 10:35

LBC&squot;s Daniel Barnett has labelled an employment tribunal ruling that it&squot;s harassment to call a man bald because of his sex as "bizarre".
LBC's Daniel Barnett has labelled an employment tribunal ruling that it's harassment to call a man bald because of his sex as "bizarre". Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Sam Sholli

LBC's Daniel Barnett has labelled an employment tribunal ruling that it's harassment to call a man bald because of his sex as "bizarre".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

While speaking to Nick Ferrari, Daniel was reacting to an employment tribunal ruling that calling a man bald is comparable to commenting on the size of a woman's breasts and amounts to sex harassment.

The landmark decision - made by a panel of three bald men, according to The Telegraph - concerns a claim brought by Tony Finn, 64, against the British Bung Company, where he worked as an electrician for 24 years before he was fired in 2021.

Mr Finn said he was a victim of sexual harassment after remarks were made about his baldness, including being called a "stupid bald c***" by his supervisor during an argument.

Mr Finn's supervisor, Jamie King, also threatened to "deck" him, Mr Finn recalled, saying the encounter left him "fearful for my personal safety".

The three-person panel said the remark "crossed a line" and dismissed an argument that the comment was not sexist because women can be bald too.

The judgement said there was "a connection between the word 'bald'" and "the protected characteristic of sex", noting that it is "much more prevalent in men than women".

The panel, led by Judge Jonathan Brain, added: "We find it inherently related to sex."

While explaining the ruling Daniel said: "And here's the controversial bit.

"The tribunal also said that because the word was 'bald' and men are more likely to be bald than women, the word used was related to sex and so the harassment was sex harassment.

"Now, when you break it down like that, it just about kind of makes sense.

"But I do think these sorts of cases give discrimination law a bad name, because it's just counter-intuitive. It's not the sort of thing you instinctively think should be sex discrimination."

Asked by Nick how he thinks the "common man or woman" views what tribunal's ruling on the subject, Daniel said: "Well, it just sounds bonkers, doesn't it?"

In response, Nick said: "I'm afraid, I've got to be honest with you sport, it sounds utter nuts."

Daniel replied: "It does. And you could argue it much better the other way around. You could argue it would be more hurtful to call a woman bald on the basis that there's social stigma related to female baldness but not male baldness.

"So it's bizarre to hold that it's harassment to call a man bald because of his sex."

The tribunal compared the case to a previous one that found a man had sexually harassed a woman by commenting on the size of her breasts.

It said that, because the person on the receiving end of the comment is much more likely to be of a certain gender, the same could be said about Mr Finn's case.

The tribunal said the remark was made "with a view to hurting the claimant by commenting on his appearance which is often found amongst men".

It added: "The tribunal, therefore, determines that by referring to the claimant as a 'bald c***', Mr King's conduct was unwanted, it was a violation of the claimant's dignity, it created an intimidating environment for him, it was done for that purpose, and it related to the claimant's sex."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Rees-Mogg said Khan is not providing "value" for Londoners

'Hunky dory for him, tough on tax payers': Mogg hits out at Khan's US trip

Nick Ferrari reflects on his trip on the PM's plane

LBC Views: Boris got a warm welcome in Finland, but would it be the same in Finchley?

Lisa Nandy: Tory MP's 'Brits can't cook' comment shows govt's 'living on another planet'

Lisa Nandy: Tory MP's 'Brits can't cook' comment shows govt's 'living on another planet'

This was the Eurovision question from Nick Ferrari that stumped Boris Johnson

This was the Eurovision question from Nick Ferrari that stumped Boris Johnson

Exclusive
Boris Johnson has refused to say what would happen if Sir Keir Starmer quit in an interview with LBC's Nick Ferrari

PM refuses four times to answer whether he'd quit if Keir resigns

The Minister for Prisons has said she will do "everything in her power" to stop serial killer Levi Bellfield from marrying a prison pen pal

Prison Minister says 'evil monster' Levi Bellfield should be stopped from marrying in jail

Exclusive
Boris Johnson denied he is out of touch with ordinary Brits struggling to pay bills

'How do you economise Prime Minister?' Boris denies he's out of touch with household costs

Exclusive
Boris Johnson was asked a question by LBC's Nick Ferrari at a press conference in Finland

Boris tells LBC 'we will get through cost of living crisis' as he vows to support Brits

UK army organisation is 'bat out' and upgrades are long overdue, says former MOD Director

British Army upgrades long overdue, says ex-MOD Director

'No, no, no': Gove rejects emergency budget calls in clash with Nick Ferrari

'No, no, no': Gove rejects emergency budget calls in clash with Nick Ferrari

'We've lost him!' Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry over 'Woke' New Zealand advert

'We've lost him!' Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry over 'Woke' New Zealand advert

Kit Malthouse said protesters such as those from Insulate Britain could afford to pay the fines issued to them

Minister brands eco zealots 'Waitrose-card holders who can afford to pay £1k fines'

Government 'certainly not capping' number of university pupils, Minister tells LBC

Govt 'certainly not capping' number of pupils going to university, minister tells LBC

Robin Askwith told Nick Ferrari Dennis Waterman was "loved" by the crew and cast

Dennis Waterman was 'loved by crew more than cast', says actor friend

Dan Hodges: Keir Starmer would have no option but to resign if fined over beergate

Keir Starmer would have no option but to resign if fined over Beergate, Dan Hodges says

Exclusive
Wladimir Klitschko thanks Britain and calls for end to 'senseless killing' of Ukrainians

'Nothing is forgotten': Klitschko shares 'horrifying' scenes of rape and murder in Ukraine

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Guy Verhofstadt speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

Brexit 'a loss for the world' and EU Parliament would welcome UK back, Verhofstadt says
Nuclear war 'possible' and could only be 'a few steps away', says former RAF chief

Nuclear war 'possible' and 'could only be a few steps away', warns former RAF chief
Foreign Office minister James Cleverly has told LBC that the UK's message to China's president Xi Jinping is that Vladimir Putin's war is 'illegal and must not be supported'.

'Illegal war must not be supported': UK's message after China 'willing' to help Russia
The health secretary Sajid Javid told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that Putin will be "at war with NATO" if it targets one of the alliance's territory.

'War with NATO if single Russian toecap' steps into its territory, Sajid Javid warns
Nick Ferrari says the UK's treatment of refugees from Ukraine shames the nation

Nick Ferrari Says: Hapless Home Office needs to finally treat refugees right
Sir Tom Winsor said police should not make any political statements on their uniform

Police shouldn't show support for Ukraine or wear gay pride badges, says watchdog

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/05 | Watch again

1 day ago

Beergate vs. Partygate: Tory and Labour MPs go toe-to-toe defending leaders

Beergate vs. Partygate: Tory and Labour MPs go toe-to-toe defending leaders

2 days ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/05 | Watch again

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Queen has arrived at the Royal Windsor Horse Show

Smiling Queen brushes off health fears to watch her beloved horses compete
Elon Musk tweeted on Friday

Elon Musk says Twitter takeover on hold until it can prove claims about spam accounts
Jacob Rees-Mogg said the BBC has a "pretty bleak" future ahead of it if does not scrap its public licence fee

BBC has a 'pretty bleak future' ahead if does not scrap the licence fee Mogg says
Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy have arrived at the High Court for the fourth day for their high-profile libel case

Rebekah Vardy says 'shameful' Peter Andre interview 'one of my biggest regrets'
Jacob Rees-Mogg backed Ukraine's Eurovision act

Vote Ukraine for Eurovision glory, Mogg's message to patriotic Brits
A tribunal in Sheffield has found it is sexual harassment to comment on a man's baldness

Calling a man 'bald' is sex harassment, tribunal of hairless men rules
Jacob Rees-Mogg backs plans to slash civil service jobs

'We'll do better, not less': Mogg defends civil service bloodbath as 90,000 jobs face axe
Neil Parish is considering standing in the by-election triggered by his own resignation

'Porn MP' Neil Parish threatens to stand for re-election against Tory candidate
James O'Brien argues the government has "massively conned" the public into thinking that it doesn't matter that "the only Covid law-making address in the country has become the biggest Covid law-breaking address... arguably in the world".

James O'Brien: Press 'conned' you that Partygate doesn't matter, I think it's worked
Rachael Venables spent the week with the Mayor of London in the USA, this is her LBC Views

LBC Views: My week of baseball, Coldstream Guards and cannabis with Sadiq