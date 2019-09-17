David Cameron Speaks To Nick Ferrari: Thursday From 7am

Hear Nick Ferrari interview David Cameron on Thursday. Picture: LBC

David Cameron will speak to Nick Ferrari for an in-depth interview on LBC - hear it from 7am on Thursday.

The former Prime Minister is returning to public life to promote his book On The Record about his time in Downing Street.

In his book, he has revealed his regret over calling the Brexit referendum and the chaos that has followed, as well as being very critical of both Theresa May and Boris Johnson.

Nick has had some feisty exchanges with Mr Cameron over the years so this is sure to be a must-listen.

Tune into Nick Ferrari At Breakfast from 7am on Thursday to hear it.