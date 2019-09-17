David Cameron Speaks To Nick Ferrari: Thursday From 7am

17 September 2019, 15:29

Hear Nick Ferrari interview David Cameron on Thursday
Hear Nick Ferrari interview David Cameron on Thursday. Picture: LBC

David Cameron will speak to Nick Ferrari for an in-depth interview on LBC - hear it from 7am on Thursday.

The former Prime Minister is returning to public life to promote his book On The Record about his time in Downing Street.

In his book, he has revealed his regret over calling the Brexit referendum and the chaos that has followed, as well as being very critical of both Theresa May and Boris Johnson.

Nick has had some feisty exchanges with Mr Cameron over the years so this is sure to be a must-listen.

Tune into Nick Ferrari At Breakfast from 7am on Thursday to hear it.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Jeffrey Archer's Snap Election Prediction

Great Britain Could End Up Consisting Of England And Wales, Says Jeffrey Archer In Detailed Snap Election Prediction

6 days ago

Iain Dale thinks John might deserve a peerage

Iain Dale Thinks This Caller Deserves A Peerage For His Brexit Solution

7 days ago

Iain Dale heard from an expert from the Port of Dover

Caller Who Used To Run Port Of Dover On What No-Deal Brexit Will REALLY Mean

7 days ago

LBC Latest

The Nigel Farage Show 17 September 2019

The Nigel Farage Show On LBC: Watch In Full

What can Boris Johnson do next? LBC explains

What Can Boris Johnson Do Next? LBC Explains

Brexit

Sarah Thomas: Cancer survivor swims Channel four times non-stop in 54 hours
Cressida Dick confirmed more officers will be given tasers

Time For Tasers: Met Police Commissioner Confirms More Officers Will Get Devices