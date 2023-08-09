'If I was that desperate, I'd live in a tent in Trafalgar Square': Debate erupts as Nick Ferrari callers contest migrant comments

Nick Ferrari callers Sian and Rita disagree over Lee Anderson's 'f-off' comment

By Anna Fox

Two callers dispute comments made by the Conservative Party deputy chairman, after migrants were told to "f-off" back to France if they disliked the accommodation offered.

The Conservative Party deputy chairman sparked controversy after saying asylum seekers complaining about being moved into the Bibby Stockholm barge should "f-off back to France".

It comes after the first group of 15 migrants boarded the controversial barge on Monday.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, caller Shan asserted her support for Lee Anderson's comments, stating: "I am with him."

She added: "I'm grateful we've finally got a politician who isn't scared of his own shadow."

Shan told Nick that "deep down" she believed the country was "fed up" with the ongoing migrant crisis.

Over 3,000 migrants crossed the channel in July this year, with French riots leading to an increase in small boats arriving in the UK, the immigration minister told LBC.

Robert Jenrick told Nick around 50 per cent of boats destined for the UK are stopped by the French border force, though this figure "varies" depending on domestic issues.

Supporting Lee Anderson's comments, Shan highlighted that the comment was intended "collectively" rather than being intended for one specific migrant, adding: "These people want to come here because we're soft."

READ MORE: French riots led to an increase in small boats arriving in the UK, immigration minister tells LBC

Robert Jenrick: Riots in France have drawn resources away from protecting the border

Read More: 'Crooked' lawyers who help small boats migrants lie to 'game immigration system' face life in prison

Introducing caller Rita into the conversation, Nick said: "Shan has said Lee Anderson is speaking for the country, is he speaking for you?"

Replying, Rita stated: "No one who is so crude and vulgar speaks for me."

When asked what she thought of Lee Anderson's comments, Rita asserted: "It's populist claptrap."

Disagreeing with Rita's viewpoint, Shan said: "No, it's not Rita, the genuine we give asylum to, if I was that desperate, I'd live in a tent in Trafalgar Square."

Rita asserted that the Bibby Stockholm barge was a continuation of a "legacy of colonialism and enslavement".

Condemning her comments, Shan retaliated stating: "It's nothing to do with colour" adding: "We're holding them in a secure environment because they've not yet gone through customs.

"They've not yet been processed, just like we go through Gatwick or Heathrow we are held within a security area until we can show our passports".

READ MORE: Downing Street backs unrepentant Lee Anderson as he refuses to apologise for migrant comments

Shan questioned Rita, asking if she would prefer if migrants were allowed to "run free" after arriving in the UK, to which Rita replied, "No not at all".

Following her opposition to the Bibby Stockholm, Nick asked Rita: "What would you do with these individuals?"

Replying, Rita said: "I would be more humane."

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk defended his colleague Mr Anderson’s “f*** off back to France” comment – arguing that it was “salty” language but his point was “not unreasonable”.

Mr Anderson also hit out at the Labour Party on Tuesday evening, as he mocked the party’s lack of reaction and claimed “their silence is deafening”.