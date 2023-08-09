'If I was that desperate, I'd live in a tent in Trafalgar Square': Debate erupts as Nick Ferrari callers contest migrant comments

9 August 2023, 10:49

Nick Ferrari callers Sian and Rita disagree over Lee Anderson's 'f-off' comment

By Anna Fox

Two callers dispute comments made by the Conservative Party deputy chairman, after migrants were told to "f-off" back to France if they disliked the accommodation offered.

The Conservative Party deputy chairman sparked controversy after saying asylum seekers complaining about being moved into the Bibby Stockholm barge should "f-off back to France".

It comes after the first group of 15 migrants boarded the controversial barge on Monday.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, caller Shan asserted her support for Lee Anderson's comments, stating: "I am with him."

She added: "I'm grateful we've finally got a politician who isn't scared of his own shadow."

Shan told Nick that "deep down" she believed the country was "fed up" with the ongoing migrant crisis.

Over 3,000 migrants crossed the channel in July this year, with French riots leading to an increase in small boats arriving in the UK, the immigration minister told LBC.

Robert Jenrick told Nick around 50 per cent of boats destined for the UK are stopped by the French border force, though this figure "varies" depending on domestic issues.

Supporting Lee Anderson's comments, Shan highlighted that the comment was intended "collectively" rather than being intended for one specific migrant, adding: "These people want to come here because we're soft."

READ MORE: French riots led to an increase in small boats arriving in the UK, immigration minister tells LBC

Robert Jenrick: Riots in France have drawn resources away from protecting the border

Read More: 'Crooked' lawyers who help small boats migrants lie to 'game immigration system' face life in prison

Introducing caller Rita into the conversation, Nick said: "Shan has said Lee Anderson is speaking for the country, is he speaking for you?"

Replying, Rita stated: "No one who is so crude and vulgar speaks for me."

When asked what she thought of Lee Anderson's comments, Rita asserted: "It's populist claptrap."

Disagreeing with Rita's viewpoint, Shan said: "No, it's not Rita, the genuine we give asylum to, if I was that desperate, I'd live in a tent in Trafalgar Square."

Rita asserted that the Bibby Stockholm barge was a continuation of a "legacy of colonialism and enslavement".

Condemning her comments, Shan retaliated stating: "It's nothing to do with colour" adding: "We're holding them in a secure environment because they've not yet gone through customs.

"They've not yet been processed, just like we go through Gatwick or Heathrow we are held within a security area until we can show our passports".

READ MORE: Downing Street backs unrepentant Lee Anderson as he refuses to apologise for migrant comments

Shan questioned Rita, asking if she would prefer if migrants were allowed to "run free" after arriving in the UK, to which Rita replied, "No not at all".

Following her opposition to the Bibby Stockholm, Nick asked Rita: "What would you do with these individuals?"

Replying, Rita said: "I would be more humane."

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk defended his colleague Mr Anderson’s “f*** off back to France” comment – arguing that it was “salty” language but his point was “not unreasonable”.

Mr Anderson also hit out at the Labour Party on Tuesday evening, as he mocked the party’s lack of reaction and claimed “their silence is deafening”.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Pregnancy

'I am a mum and a woman who was extremely let down': Myleene Klass 'extremely proud' of updated miscarriage law

Migrants who refuse to get on board the boat face losing government support

Migrants who refuse to board Bibby Stockholm barge 'face losing government support'

The initial tranche of 15 people boarded the barge which is moored in Portland.

Charity lawyers ‘block’ transfer of 20 migrants onto Bibby Stockholm as barge labelled ‘inhumane’ amid first boarding

The initial tranche of 50 people have begun boarding the barge which is moored in Portland.

First 15 migrants board Bibby Stockholm: Flanked by police single men move onto the controversial barge

The initial tranche of 50 people have begun boarding the barge which is moored in Portland.

First migrants board Bibby Stockholm asylum barge after Government confirm initial 50 will arrive today

The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge at Portland Port in Dorset, which will house up to 500 people.

First migrants arrive at Bibby Stockholm asylum barge after minister assures LBC 'it is a safe place'

Virgin Atlantic

Wife of Virgin Atlantic pilot details 'horrendous' working conditions, with many suffering 'fatigue' and 'insomnia'

The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge at Portland Port in Dorset, which will house up to 500 people.

First migrants to board Bibby Stockholm today as minister assures LBC 'it is a safe place'

Just a day after eco-protesters scaled Rishi Sunak's private house, Nick Ferrari gave his views.

What the hell are the police thinking? Why wasn't Rishi Sunak's house guarded, says Nick Ferrari

Exclusive
Rishi Sunak speaks to Nick Ferrari

Nadine Dorries is not 'properly representing' her constituents Rishi Sunak tells LBC after she pledged to quit

Exclusive
Rishi Sunak speaks exclusively to Nick Ferrari on LBC

Rishi Sunak tells homeowner facing £2,700 monthly mortgage repayments: 'Talk to your bank'

Rishi Sunak took questions on the NHS, mortgage rates, and the migrant crisis

Watch Again: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak talks migrant crisis, mortgage rates and NHS - in an LBC exclusive

Migrant barge isn't safe says anti-racism campaigner

'There were no life jackets!': Anti-racism campaigner says safety of asylum barge is 'shocking'

Nick Ferrari

'We fear for our lives': Frightened supermarket manager informs Nick Ferrari police take 'hours' to attend shoplifting

Nick Ferrari

'You wouldn't allow that for a junior cashier': Nick Ferrari on the 'incompetence' surrounding Nigel Farage's bank row

Climate activist criticises government for lack of urgency towards climate crisis

'Politicians aren't grasping the scale of the crisis': Environmental activist condemns MPs' climate U-turns

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari

'It was common room politics': Caller expresses frustration with the lack of maturity amongst trans activists
Ferrari wore the spit hood in 2018

Dementia-suffering woman, 91, 'handcuffed, hooded and strapped down by Met police'

Nick Ferrari

'Humans cannot change their sex': Philosopher Kathleen Stock advocates female-only spaces for women's protection
A furious Nick Ferrari rebuked the protester

'Oh give me a break!': A furious Nick Ferrari rebukes 'deluded' eco-activist after Chelsea Flower show stunt
'But how will that stop the boats?': Nick Ferrari presses Shadow Immigration Minister on Labour's solutions

'Common sense rather than government by gimmick': Shadow Minister takes aim at Tories' migration plans
David Cameron says critics of the government's policy to send asylum seekers to Rwanda must provide a better alternative as he stressed importance of crushing people-smuggling gangs.

Sending migrants to Rwanda 'best available option' to crush people-smuggling gangs, David Cameron says

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale

'Language has consequences': Iain Dale reviews Lee Anderson's 'irresponsible' language directed towards migrants

13 hours ago

Iain Dale

Bibby Stockholm is 'a death trap', warns fire safety expert as first 15 migrants board controversial barge

1 day ago

Iain Dale

‘This is a very expensive way to be cruel’: Green Party Spokesperson takes aim at Bibby Stockholm barge

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo has confessed to the killing of Edwin Arrieta Arteaga

YouTuber butchered surgeon and scattered his remains around Thai tourist hotspot in grisly sex murder
It's the end of summer

End of summer: Hopes of heatwave dampened as Met Office warns rain and thunderstorms to last into September
Sobbing Erin Patterson (main) when quizzed by local tv about the deaths. Simon Patterson (top r) Ian Wilkinson and Heather Wilkinson (bottom right)

Ex-husband of woman accused of killing three former relatives with poisonous mushrooms 'skipped family lunch'
The fire ripped through the holiday home in eastern France

Fire rips through French holiday home for disabled people as 11 missing

One man stole £80 worth of food and alcohol from Jeremy Clarkson's farm shop

Jeremy Clarkson releases video of 'brazen thief stealing £80 of food and alcohol' from Diddly Squat farm shop
The women were publicly shamed after they left a pub without paying

Couple who ran from pub without paying for £56 meal accuse critics of 'homophobic and body-shaming witch hunt'
79 men in America were arrested and 43 have been convicted

Global paedophile ring busted two years after key member murdered two FBI agents in shootout
Erin Patterson (l) sobs after three family members die after family lunch

Sobbing woman denies killing three former in laws by feeding them poisonous mushrooms at family lunch
Navalny's harsh sentence aims to silence opposition but martyrs him instead, writes Dr Stephen Hall

Alexei Navalny's harsh sentence aims to silence opposition but martyrs him instead, writes Dr Stephen Hall
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lost their HRH titles

Royal family quietly removes Prince Harry and Meghan's HRH titles from official website