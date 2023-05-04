'I felt cheated': Despondent caller tells of experience with scammers

4 May 2023, 11:16

Despondent caller explains the ‘stupidity’ she felt after she was scammed online

By Georgina Greer

This caller tells Nick Ferrari of their experience with a scammer leaving them feeling "vulnerable", saying "I want this not to happen to other people".

Rad in Lambeth told Nick Ferrari on Monday about her experience with a scammer, having been told she owed money to HMRC.

The scammers emailed her court papers, claiming that there was an arrest warrant in her name as she owed money to the authority.

They told her that if the money was paid back on the day then the issue would "all clear up", sending a picture and details of someone who was going to courier the court papers to her.

She was then instructed to ring the number on the HMRC website, however, her call was diverted to the scammer's phone number.

Nick asked: "When you picked up the phone did you hear a dialing tone after you picked up the phone to make the call?"

To which Rad insisted: "Yes, and then it diverted to them..."

She continued: "The police came because obviously I lost two thousand five hundred pounds, it's only me and my son so at this point I was really vulnerable and I had to ask my parents for help...I felt cheated..."

"They put a lot of pressure on you...I'm somebody honest that never gets into trouble, so you feel vulnerable in that respect."

Rad went on to explain that the matter remains unresolved, with the bank claiming as she transferred the money herself, she was responsible.

She received five hundred pounds back but asserted: "It's not enough considering how much you lose."

The conversation comes as a new study from cybersecurity specialists McAfee warns that AI is fuelling online voice scams, with only three seconds of audio needed to mimic someone's voice.

According to the report, one in four Britons has been or knows someone who has been affected by scams.

