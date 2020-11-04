Donald Trump is not racist, insists black Republican ex-congressman

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a leading black Republican figure insisted that Donald Trump is not a racist, as the US Election nears its climax.

Lt. Col. Allen West, Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas who is on the advisory board of the 'Black Voices for Trump 2020' campaign, made the comment as Trump appears poised to do better with minority voters at this election than in 2016.

Lt. Col. West, who is also a former congressman, told LBC: "I think one of the things that you saw was the policies of President Trump were very beneficial to the minority communities."

He added: "There are many blacks that voted for President Trump because we're not this monolithic group that is part of a collective groupthink.

"We are able to sit and look at issues and policies on our own and choose what is best for our community and for ourselves."

LBC presenter Nick Ferrari then asked: "Do you think at any time, during his time in power to date, the President has been guilty of a racist utterance or a racist policy of any sort?"

Lt. Col. West replied: "I don't think so. I think that that's how the media has tried to portray him."

He added: "Back some time ago the President was associating with Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton and many black entertainers, and no-one accused him of being a racist then and I don't think he is now."

