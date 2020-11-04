Donald Trump is not racist, insists black Republican ex-congressman

4 November 2020, 09:39

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a leading black Republican figure insisted that Donald Trump is not a racist, as the US Election nears its climax.

Lt. Col. Allen West, Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas who is on the advisory board of the 'Black Voices for Trump 2020' campaign, made the comment as Trump appears poised to do better with minority voters at this election than in 2016.

Lt. Col. West, who is also a former congressman, told LBC: "I think one of the things that you saw was the policies of President Trump were very beneficial to the minority communities."

He added: "There are many blacks that voted for President Trump because we're not this monolithic group that is part of a collective groupthink.

"We are able to sit and look at issues and policies on our own and choose what is best for our community and for ourselves."

LBC presenter Nick Ferrari then asked: "Do you think at any time, during his time in power to date, the President has been guilty of a racist utterance or a racist policy of any sort?"

Lt. Col. West replied: "I don't think so. I think that that's how the media has tried to portray him."

He added: "Back some time ago the President was associating with Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton and many black entertainers, and no-one accused him of being a racist then and I don't think he is now."

Read more: US election 2020: Biden says 'we're on track' as Trump takes Florida and Texas

Comments

Loading...

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Post-Brexit UK-US trade deal will be 'incredibly difficult' to strike, warns Lord Philip Hammond

Post-Brexit UK-US trade deal will be 'incredibly difficult' to strike, warns Lord Philip Hammond
Lord Michael Howard: UK will benefit more from Biden presidency

Lord Michael Howard: Biden presidency is better for UK

Nigel Farage gives his verdict on US election

Nigel Farage gives his verdict on the US election

Kermit Roosevelt explains Trump's US Postal Service "strategy"

Kermit Roosevelt explains Trump's US Postal Service "strategy"
Second lockdown is "a disaster," says senior Tory Sir Desmond Swayne

Second lockdown is "a disaster," says senior Tory Sir Desmond Swayne
"Violent" BLM movement will lose Democrats the election

"Violent" BLM movement could lose Democrats the election, says Conservative commentator

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

The former Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC on election night

David Miliband: Neither Trump nor Biden will do a post-Brexit trade deal

9 hours ago

The President's Pastor told LBC he predicted a landslide for Donald Trump

Donald Trump's pastor: 'hopefully we can overturn Roe V. Wade'

11 hours ago

Iain Dale corrected this caller

'This is complete balderdash' - Iain Dale corrects caller who likened lockdown to WW1

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Matt Ratana was shot dead at the custody centre in Croydon

Funeral takes place for Met police officer who was shot dead at custody suite
Dominic Raab spoke to Nick Ferrari this morning

'Put it in your diary': Dominic Raab tells LBC lockdown will end on Dec 2
WATCH LIVE: Boris Johnson v Keir Starmer in Prime Minister's Questions

Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson to face Keir Starmer at PMQs

Michael Gove offered hope grassroots sports would be allowed - only to be dashed

Michael Gove sorry for rules muddle amid fury over grassroots sport closures
The UK's coronavirus deaths have jumped again

UK coronavirus death toll jumps 397 - highest in five months

Sir Patrick Vallance and Chris Whitty

Covid deaths would top first wave under three-tier system, say scientists
File photo of an AstraZeneca technician helping develop a Covid-19 vaccine

GPs 'go on standby for Covid-19 vaccine rollout in early December'
Shopper have begun panic-buying toilet rolls and other goods ahead of lockdown

Shoppers in 'disbelief' as panic buyers empty shelves before lockdown
James O'Brien reacts to Trump "essentially denigrating democracy" in election speech

James O'Brien reacts to Trump "essentially denigrating democracy" in election speech
Joe and Trump

Professor who predicted last 13 US election results says Joe Biden will win