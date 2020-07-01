Why can you have a driving lesson but not go to the gym, Nick Ferrari asks Business Secretary
1 July 2020, 08:38 | Updated: 1 July 2020, 09:24
Nick Ferrari asked the Business Secretary why you can have a driving lesson from Saturday, but still can't go to the gym.
Driving lessons are re-starting from Saturday, despite the fact you have to sit in a car with a driving instructor.
But gyms, swimming pools and indoor leisure centres are still remaining shut.
Nick Ferrari asked Alok Sharma how the government came to that peculiar decision.
Nick said: "How come on Saturday, I can go to a pub or a hamburger bar, but I can't go to the gym?"
Mr Sharma insisted: "What we've done is to open up the economy in a phased and cautious manner and obviously some of the businesses that are not currently open are much more close contact."
But Nick told him: "There's nothing much more close contact than a driving instructor. I can have a driving lesson, but I can't go to the gym.
"There's nothing more close contact that a driving instructor who has to grab the wheel to make sure I don't go into the back of a bus.
"They can work, but nail salons can't, gyms can't. How do you explain that?"
Mr Sharma responded: "As Business Secretary, I would love the whole economy to be up and running and powering forward.
"But we all recognise - and businesses recognise - there is a reason we're doing this in a phased and cautious manner."