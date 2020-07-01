Why can you have a driving lesson but not go to the gym, Nick Ferrari asks Business Secretary

1 July 2020, 08:38 | Updated: 1 July 2020, 09:24

By Adrian Sherling

Nick Ferrari asked the Business Secretary why you can have a driving lesson from Saturday, but still can't go to the gym.

Driving lessons are re-starting from Saturday, despite the fact you have to sit in a car with a driving instructor.

But gyms, swimming pools and indoor leisure centres are still remaining shut.

Nick Ferrari asked Alok Sharma how the government came to that peculiar decision.

Nick Ferrari spoke to Alok Sharma ahead of the lockdown easing
Nick Ferrari spoke to Alok Sharma ahead of the lockdown easing. Picture: LBC

Nick said: "How come on Saturday, I can go to a pub or a hamburger bar, but I can't go to the gym?"

Mr Sharma insisted: "What we've done is to open up the economy in a phased and cautious manner and obviously some of the businesses that are not currently open are much more close contact."

But Nick told him: "There's nothing much more close contact than a driving instructor. I can have a driving lesson, but I can't go to the gym.

"There's nothing more close contact that a driving instructor who has to grab the wheel to make sure I don't go into the back of a bus.

"They can work, but nail salons can't, gyms can't. How do you explain that?"

Mr Sharma responded: "As Business Secretary, I would love the whole economy to be up and running and powering forward.

"But we all recognise - and businesses recognise - there is a reason we're doing this in a phased and cautious manner."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Ms Greening told Iain Dale that fining parents was not a priority

Fining parents is a 'distraction' from bigger issues, says former Education Secretary

1 day ago

"Martin Luther King Jr would have supported Black Lives Matter protests unequivocally," his son told LBC

Martin Luther King III's powerful speech on Black Lives Matter protests

1 day ago

Labour has "significant mountain to climb" despite Keir Starmer's approval rating

Labour have "significant mountain to climb" despite Keir Starmer's approval rating

2 days ago

LBC Latest

Experts have expressed concern at the White House move and the wider implications of the USA bulk purchasing the entire stock of any potential vaccine.

Trump administration buys almost entire world stock of Covid-19 drug Remdesivir
Bus drivers have been banned from enforcing passengers to wear masks

TfL stops bus drivers from forcing passengers to wear face masks
The Prime Minister will face the Labour Leader in the Commons on Wednesday

Prime Minister to face Commons grilling amid Leicester lockdown confusion

Premier League: Support for Black Lives Matter is 'not political'