E-scooter v Black Cab v Public Transport in London - which is the fastest commute?

7 June 2021, 13:29 | Updated: 7 June 2021, 13:47

By Tim Dodd

Today marks the launch of e-scooter rental trials in London, so LBC sent three reporters to race to a pub near Hammersmith Bridge using different modes of transport. 

Three reporters: Political Editor Theo Usherwood on e-scooter, James Gooderson on public transport, and Senior Reporter Matthew Thompson in a black cab. Who could get from Barnes to the other side of Hammersmith Bridge during rush hour in the fastest time?

This would be a quick journey across Hammersmith Bridge if it wasn’t closed, so the reporters will have to take a detour to reach it.

Theo Usherwood had to travel through a small part of Putney and Putney Bridge by foot, as his e-scooter provided by Lime, ceases to work once you leave the London Borough of Richmond and enter the London Borough of Wandsworth.

LBC's Theo Usherwood takes to the streets on an e-scooter.

This is because only a select number of boroughs in London are taking part in the rental trial, and the scooters which are fitted with GPS tracking, do not work beyond the allocated zones. Bike courier company Pedal Me was used to transport the e-scooter to the starting point.

Despite this, Theo Usherwood got to the final destination of The Old City Arms first, with Matthew Thompson a close second.

Telling Nick Ferrari about his win, Theo said: "Hammersmith Bridge Road is closed just before The Old City Arms, so Matt's cab had to pull up at the closure sign, at which point I scooted past to win the race."

Matt Thompson responded: "Where's the VAR nick? I demand an independent adjudication. I was actually getting out my broadcast kit to call you and declare my victory when Theo breezed past. Now technically I wasn't stood right outside the pub, but I was here in good time!"

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nervtag Professor: 'The data simply don't support a delay to lockdown easing.'

Nervtag Professor: 'The data simply doesn't support a delay to lockdown easing'
Nick Ferrari challenged the Solicitor General

Nick Ferrari challenges Solicitor General over migrants collected from French waters
Covid crisis: 'My business has been totally destroyed over the last 17 months'

Furious caller hits out at 'hapless' Govt as his business is 'destroyed'
Nick Ferrari questions minister: 'Why don't you just tell people don't go on holiday?'

Nick Ferrari questions minister: 'Why don't you just tell people don't go on holiday?'
Sir Mike Rake said the switch was unhelpful for the sector and the wider economy

Former EasyJet chair reacts to 'enormous costs' as Portugal is amber listed
Portugal: 'Where was the green watch list Shapps promised?' Nick Ferrari asks Jenrick

Portugal: 'Where was the green watch list Shapps promised?' Nick Ferrari asks Jenrick

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE 07 June

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE from 8pm

1 hour ago

The Tory MP was speaking to Iain Dale

Tory MP: It doesn't seem as if government followed science removing Portugal from green list

3 days ago

Rory Stewart: Boris Johnson's Government should be more careful with its spending

Rory Stewart: Boris Johnson's Government should be more careful with its spending

4 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

People aged 25-29 will be able to book Covid-19 vaccinations from tomorrow

People aged 25-29 in England to be offered coronavirus vaccines from tomorrow
UK aid spending is set to be cut by the Government

Foreign aid vote denied to Tory rebels as MPs bid to reverse cuts
The pair struggle outside the home

Terrifying moment man dressed as delivery driver brandishes shotgun outside London home
Coronavirus cases were expected to rise as restrictions eased

Number of UK regions seeing Covid rises at highest since early January
Colin Pitchfork can be released from prison

Colin Pitchfork: Murderer and rapist can be freed from prison, parole board says
E-scooters are available to hire in parts of London

E-scooters for hire in London: What are the rules?

England footballers have decided to take the knee at the Euros

Tory MP compares England footballers taking the knee to Nazi salute
House prices increased by 1.3 per cent month-on-month.

UK house prices surge by 9.5% in year hitting record high

Thousands of Brits are rushing back to the UK before Portugal is removed from the green list

Thousands of Brits scramble home from Portugal as green list deadline looms
James challenged the caller over his comments

James O'Brien challenges caller who thinks footballers taking the knee has 'gone on long enough'