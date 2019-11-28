"Election still up for grabs despite YouGov poll predicting big Conservative majority"

28 November 2019, 09:48

A leading commentator insisted that the Conservatives cannot afford to be complacent despite a major poll suggesting they will win a big majority.

The YouGov MRP poll was the only poll to predict a hung parliament during the 2017 election and released their data last night, showing the Conservatives getting a 68-seat majority.

But speaking to Nick Ferrari, Matt Chorley from The Times warned that there is a long way to go yet. He said: "The Conservatives will be pleased to be ahead. But there is still two weeks to go.

"Theresa May had this problem in 2017. If people think they're going to win by a massive majority, they may think 'I'm happy with that, but it means I can vote for my local Lib Dem or Labour candidate'.

"There's also the possibility that this galvanises the opponents of the Tories to think they really need to get out there and vote against them.

"So that's why Dominic Cummings wrote his blog warning people against complacency."

Boris Johnson cannot afford to be complacent, Nick Ferrari heard
Boris Johnson cannot afford to be complacent, Nick Ferrari heard. Picture: PA / LBC

Regarding the Liberal Democrat showing in the poll, Matt pointed out: "They have a net gain of one. There's some churn in there, they win some seats, they lose some seats.

"But only making a net gain of one is pretty disappointing for a party whose leader Jo Swinson was saying only a few weeks ago that she could be Prime Minister."

The YouGov poll predicts the Brexit Party will fail to win a single seat and get just 3% of the vote. Asked whether it's over for Nigel Farage's party, Matt responded: "It would seem to be the case.

"If this is right at the Conservatives win a majority, Brexit will be done and Nigel Farage will claim some sort of victory.

"But to have overseen the collapse of two political parties - and still not become an MP - is not a great record on Nigel Farage's CV."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale spoke to the SNP's Ian Blackford

'Are you happy to put Corbyn in power?' Iain Dale quizzes SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford

11 hours ago

Iain Dale and Jonathan Ashworth

Labour's Shadow Health Secretary says that US firms WILL be able to bid for NHS contracts

12 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 27 November 2019

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 27 November 2019

18 hours ago

LBC Latest

North Korea launches two missiles, Seoul's military says

Nick Ferrari questioned Barry Gardiner about the incident with the ITV journalist

Nick Ferrari challenges Labour's Barry Gardiner over why he shut down journalist

Blue Story to return to Vue Cinemas with 'increased security'

William Blake tribute: Masterpiece by Britain's 'greatest artist' to light up St Paul's Cathedral