Nick Ferrari's Enough Is Enough campaign mentioned by MP in parliament

4 March 2020, 12:30

By Adrian Sherling

A Conservative MP has brought up Nick Ferrari's Enough Is Enough campaign in the House of Commons as he threw his weight behind the campaign.

Nick Ferrari's Enough is Enough campaign is calling for the government to give officers greater powers so they can do their job more effectively.

Currently, the Public Order Act gives the power to prohibit protest marches which cause serious public disorder - but not any other form of protest. Nick is starting his campaign to amend that to include the tactics used by groups like XR.

Yesterday, Tory MP Gareth Bacon told the House that the government needed to give police more powers.

He said: "Police are able to limit public processions - we've seen far-right marches that have been proposed to be cancelled by the police because they feel that public safety could not be guaranteed.

"That aspect has not extend to the right to assembly. They don't have to give six days' notice, you don't have to declare where you're going to be and that is a weakness.

"The Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, the most senior police officer in the country, has asked for an amendment to the Public Order Act to take into account that.

"That has been supported by Nick Ferrari on his LBC show under the title of Enough Is Enough.

"I think there is some merit in that and I call upon the government to pay attention to that."

Nick Ferrari's Enough Is Enough campaign was mentioned in parliament
Nick Ferrari's Enough Is Enough campaign was mentioned in parliament. Picture: LBC / PA

Speaking about his campaign, Nick said: "Surveys show the public’s fear of crime and desire to take action against prolonged protests is at a record high.

"When you hear the chilling, anarchic sentiments from one of Extinction Rebellion’s founders, the picture gets bleaker."

