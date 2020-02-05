Local MP reveals Extinction Rebellion left 20 TONNES of rubbish on the streets

5 February 2020, 07:59 | Updated: 5 February 2020, 09:05

Local authorities had to pick up 20 tonnes of rubbish from the streets following the protests by Extinction Rebellion last year, LBC can reveal.

Cities of London and Westminster MP Nickie Aiken told Nick Ferrari that during just the Trafalgar Square demonstration on just one night, six tonnes of rubbish was left.

Ms Aiken was appearing on LBC to support Nick Ferrari's Enough Is Enough campaign, which is urging the government to give police more power to halt protests which will cause serious public disorder.

She told Nick: "The clean-up cost would have been in the hundreds of thousands.

"I can tell you exactly that we picked up 20 tonnes of rubbish left behind by Extinction Rebellion protesters during their time here. But also on one night, when they were camping in Trafalgar Square, six tonnes of rubbish.

"So there is that knock-on effect for local authorities, who don't get the extra money. Westminster Council have to absorb that and it means that they have to take services away from people and businesses."

Nickie Aiken revealed the effect on local councils from the Extinction Rebellion protests
Nickie Aiken revealed the effect on local councils from the Extinction Rebellion protests. Picture: PA / LBC

Referring to Nick's campaign, Ms Aiken said: "I'm more than happy to support the campaign and more than happy to go and talk to the Policing Minister Kit Malthouse to see what we can do there.

"Our young people and children are literally being slaughtered on our streets on a weekly basis. During the two weeks that Extinction Rebellion were here, I saw scores and scores of police officers standing on streets just waiting to see what was going to happen.

"These police officers want to be policing our streets, they want to be stopping the drug dealers, they want to be stopping the crime that is going on.

"That's what we need our police officers to be doing, not standing on the streets, waiting to see if a protest is going to turn nasty."

In response, Extinction Rebellion said: "The"rubbish" she's talking about are wheelchairs, bags & personal possessions that her government ordered police to throw away."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Petrol car ban: "Companies need to say goodbye car engines as we know it"

Petrol car ban: "Companies need to say goodbye car engines as we know it"

12 hours ago

Caller: 'If the Streatham attacker was white, people would have blamed mental illness'

Caller: 'If the Streatham attacker was white, people would have blamed mental illness'

21 hours ago

Iain Dale was baffled by what Syed told him

This caller has a VERY bizarre way of celebrating Brexit tonight

4 days ago

LBC Latest

Tracy Brabin was forced to defend her outfit on Tuesday

Labour MP says she's "not a slapper" after wearing "inappropriate clothing" in parliament

Trump's political foe rips up State of the Union speech behind his back
Prince Charles paid a visit to a TK Maxx store today - and absolutely loved it

Prince Charles hails TK Maxx 'amazing' during visit to cut-price store
The Government will be carrying out a public consultation

Government to seek public opinion on decriminalising TV licence evasion