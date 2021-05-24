Equalities Minister fails to name single backer of Government race report when challenged

24 May 2021, 14:14

By Eleanor Walsh

The Equalities minister Liz Truss said she could not recall anybody other than the Prime Minister who backed the findings of a government commissioned report into race equalities which was published in the wake of the death of George Floyd

Nick Ferrari challenged the Equalities minister Liz Truss during the regular Call the Cabinet phone-in to name a person outside of government who supported the findings of the controversial Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities report chaired by Dr Tony Sewell CBE.

Ms Truss said the report was “was very important in setting a new agenda for how we’re dealing with racial equality in Britain” but when asked by Nick to name somebody who supported it she responded saying that she "can't remember" adding, "I'd be guessing if I did".

Colette in Enfield called in to ask what the government had achieved in tackling racial inequalities in Britain in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and said that she thought the Sewell report had been "trashed comprehensively".

Ms Truss defended the review, saying that it had made "some very important points" and that further equality data would be published in July.

READ MORE: 'Britain not rigged against ethnic minorities': landmark report sparks major backlash

The report, published in March, said that Britain is a "model to other countries for diversity" because of successes in areas such as education, and a shrinking ethnicity pay gap.

However the 264-page report found that overt racism persists in the country, particularly online, and that more work still needs to be done.

In the foreword of the full report, chair Dr Tony Sewell CBE said Britain is no longer a place "where the system is deliberately rigged against ethnic minorities."

The Former EHRC Commissioner Lord Simon Woolley spoke to Nick earlier in the year and described the report as a "missed opportunity".

Former EHRC Commissioner Lord Simon Woolley brands the UK's race report "deceitful, divisive and retrograde", backing calls for the PM to reject its findings.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Liz Truss was grilled by an Northern Irish LBC caller who accused the Government of lying about Brexit border checks

'Your Government told lies': Liz Truss grilled by caller over Northern Ireland border checks
Lisa Nandy: Jeremy Corbyn shouldn't be a Labour MP until he apologises to Jewish community

Lisa Nandy: Jeremy Corbyn shouldn't be a Labour MP until he apologises to Jewish community
Liz Truss defends law student who said women have vaginas

Liz Truss defends student who could face disciplinary action for saying 'women have vaginas'
Nick Ferrari challenges trade secretary over UK-Aus deal amid fears for British farming

Nick Ferrari challenges trade secretary over UK-Aus deal amid fears for British farming
Liz Truss spoke to Nick Ferrari on Call the Cabinet on LBC this morning

Trade Sec Liz Truss: BBC needs to change "fundamentally"

Minette Batters spoke to Nick Ferrari on LBC this morning

Farming union boss: Australia trade deal may undermine UK farmers

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Live 8pm

2 hours ago

'Stop forcing your lifestyle on animals': Vegan caller defends fast food blockade

'Stop forcing your lifestyle on animals': Vegan caller defends fast food blockade

2 days ago

BBC at risk of becoming toothless in the wake of Diana scandal, John Sweeney fears

BBC at risk of becoming toothless in the wake of Diana scandal, John Sweeney fears

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kenneth Daniel Kutsch and Francesco D'Alesio appeared at a news conference, following their arrest

British hotel owner arrested in Indonesia for alleged drug possession
Grant Shapps has asked for passenger planes not to fly over Belarus

Government asks airlines to avoid flights over Belarus after journalist's arrest
The seized e-scooter was found to be capable of reaching speeds of over 50mph and had been fitted with a horn, seat and indicators but no lights

Drink driving ban and fine for Lewisham e-scooter rider

The fake messages ask people to pay a fee to retrieve a Royal Mail parcel

Eight arrested in raids over Royal Mail text scam

Ex-F1 chief Max Mosley has died aged 81

Former F1 chief and privacy campaigner Max Mosley dies aged 81
The World Health Organisation found it was "very unlikely" that Covid-19 originated from a lab

Wuhan lab staff treated by hospitals before Covid-19 declared - report
Martin Bashir and Princess Diana in the BBC Panorama interview in 1995

BBC to launch review into 'editorial policies and governance' amid Diana interview scandal
A video of a woman racially abusing a doorman in Birmingham has gone viral

Police investigate after video of woman racially abusing doorman goes viral
James O'Brien: 'Cummings or Johnson - who's telling the truth?'

James O'Brien: 'Cummings or Johnson - who's telling the truth?'
Princess Diana interview: BBC 'let the public and Royal Family down,' says ex-Ofcom chief

Princess Diana interview: BBC 'let the public and Royal Family down,' says ex-Ofcom chief