'Psycho babble cobblers!': Nick Ferrari slates ex-Children's Comm's safeguarding plan

22 April 2022, 09:13

By Seán Hickey

The former Children's Commissioner is challenged by Nick Ferrari after suggesting serious child abuse can be prevented by developing relationships with families.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nick Ferrari was reflecting on the sentencing of the mother, step-father and a 14-year-old for the murder of Logan Mwangi this week.

The five-year-old's body was found in a river in Wales with injuries said to be the result of "brutal and sustained assault" in 2021. Nick Ferrari was joined by former Children's Commissioner and chair of the Commission on Young Lives Anne Longfield to reflect on the horror.

"Do people get fired as a result of this incompetence?" Nick asked after Ms Longfield offered a way forward for social workers, particularly developing stronger ties with families.

Read more: Social services face questions over tragic five-year-old Logan Mwangi's murder

"This isn't a way of being soft on parents, it's a way of understanding what's going on better", she explained.

"If you know that family and you know what's going on, you'll be able to make that decision to pull the child out of the family at an earlier time."

Ms Longfield went on: "I am not someone who hides behind bureaucracy, what we need to do is have proper relationships to understand what's going on in children's lives."

Nick took exception to the suggestion, stating "you can't have a proper relationship with a man who thinks it's appropriate to kick a five-year-old to death.

"Respectfully, you're talking psycho babble cobblers, Anne!" He stated, telling the expert "you cannot engage with these people."

Ms Longfield defended her position, explaining that with more developed relationships "you will know that child is at risk enough to be able to not take them off the child protection register", which is what happened to tragic Logan.

"This has to be a completely different approach which understands children and actually intervenes to protect them", Ms Longfield added, concluding "at the moment I don't think we're anywhere near being able to do that."

Meghan Markle using 'race card' as a 'decoy', half-sister tells Nick Ferrari

Meghan Markle using 'race card' as a 'decoy', half-sister tells Nick Ferrari

Starmer 'inciting hate' towards PM by 'politicising people's grief', caller claims

Starmer 'inciting hate' towards PM by 'politicising people's grief', caller claims

Americans think UK is 'lucky to have Boris', caller tells Nick Ferrari

Americans think UK is 'lucky to have Boris', caller tells Nick Ferrari

Nick believes Boris should get another chance

Nick Ferrari Says: Boris deserves another chance but it is no piece of cake

The Secretary of State for Wales defended the Prime Minister over partygate fines

Nick Ferrari challenges Welsh Secretary over Boris Johnson's partygate fine

Lord Frost warns of possibility of rationing as energy crisis worsens

Lord Frost warns of possibility of rationing as energy crisis worsens

Nick spoke to Annie, who was on her way to pick up Alina and her two youngest children (pictured) from the airport

'I'm so excited': LBC caller on way to pick up Ukrainian family shares joy with Nick

Ukraine war shows Brexit was a good idea, says Stanley Johnson

Ukraine war shows Brexit was a good idea, says Stanley Johnson

'Some women will have penises': Emily Thornberry pressed on Labour trans row

'Some women will have penises': Emily Thornberry pressed on Labour trans row

Kwasi Kwarteng was questioned over the refugee scheme

'Drain a pond before hosting Ukrainians!': Minister grilled on bureaucratic refugee scheme

'What a disgrace': Nick Ferrari issues passionate rant on Homes for Ukraine scheme

'What a disgrace': Nick Ferrari's passionate rant on Homes for Ukraine scheme

Nick Ferrari furiously clashed with a caller who said Ukraine kept "prodding the bear in Eastern Europe"

'You are weak': Nick's fiery clash with caller he brands 'Hitler apologist' over Ukraine

Jacob Rees-Mogg argues a woman can't have a penis

Jacob Rees-Mogg insists women can't have a penis and quotes Bible

Jacob Rees-Mogg has said the EU is to blame for fishing export costs, not Brexit

Jacob Rees-Mogg: It's the EU's fault fishermen struggle to sell to Europe - not Brexit

Kit Malthouse revealed he is finding the cost of living crisis "tricky"

Minister switches heating off at home after feeling price hike rises 'very significantly'

Former NPower CEO Paul Massara warns when the energy price cap is reset in October there could be another increase of between £400-800.

Families face an extra £800 energy bill rise in October, former NPower boss warns

President Vladimir Putin says Russia will conduct a military operation in eastern Ukraine.

'Why would they stop him now?': Nick Ferrari grills minister over 'pointless' sanctions
Liz Truss has said English teams should boycott the Champions League final.

Truss tells English teams to boycott Champions League final over Russia crisis
Kate Garraway urged people to keep fighting as she works to help her husband Derek

'Don't give up': Kate Garraway reveals struggle for husband's care and calls for reform
Nick said Boris Johnson's decision to lift Covid rules is the right call

Nick Ferrari Says: Boris is right, Freedom Day is a moment of “national pride"
SUV drivers are 'offsetting' climate benefits of electric cars, activist claims

SUV drivers 'offsetting' eco benefits of electric cars, activist claims
Nick Ferrari blasted reported plans to keep the passenger locator form

'What the hell's going on?': Minister fumbles over new Covid rules for travellers

