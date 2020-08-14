Ex-Labour voters won't forgive Tories for A-level fiasco, Nick Ferrari warns Grant Shapps

By Adrian Sherling

Nick Ferrari told Grant Shapps that the former Labour voters in the north who backed the Tories in last year's election may not forgive them for the A-level fiasco.

The data from exams watchdog Ofqual shows pupils across the north - in the so-called Red Wall which the Tories turned blue - saw their A-level results downgraded more than in any other parts of England.

One school in Rotherham, 84% of students had their grades lowered.

Speaking to the Transport Secretary, Nick Ferrari said: "In England, there is widespread consternation, particularly in areas that you and your colleagues actually broke through the so-called Red Wall.

"Do you honestly think that former Labour voters, whose children's careers and futures you've destroyed, will ever vote Conservative again?"

Nick Ferrari pushed Grant Shapps on the A-levels fiasco. Picture: LBC

More to follow...