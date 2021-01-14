Ex-senior officer 'saddened' that Covid marshal stopping jogger for breathing heavily

14 January 2021, 12:05

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a former Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner [DAC] told LBC he was "saddened" that a Covid marshal stopped a jogger for breathing heavily.

Gary Purnell was jogging in London along the River Thames when he says he was stopped by a Covid marshal who told him his breathing was too heavy.

Former Met Police DAC Andy Trotter told LBC's Nick Ferrari: "I'm really saddened that we're in this situation because it overshadows what is obviously the general every day good work."

He added: "I was really fed up when I saw some of these stories.

"If you're doing this around risk [and] what's the risk of transmission...you do it in a proportionate way."

He continued: "It's not my evidence. It's the scientific evidence. In the open air is not a major risk of transmission."

There has been controversy over the policing of Covid rules after the Derbyshire Police rescinded a fine given to two women who were on a country walk drinking peppermint tea, which they said was categorised as a "picnic."

The UK is currently in the grip of coronavirus, and earlier it was announced Scotland be getting plunged into even tighter restrictions from Saturday to combat the disease.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

'Gavin Williamson should resign over continued exam confusion': Former Ofsted chair

'Gavin Williamson should resign over continued exam confusion': Former Ofsted chair
Safeguarding Minister Victoria Atkins spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Safeguarding Minister tells LBC about new domestic abuse assistance codeword scheme
Jonathan Van Tam: Sports players should not hug when celebrating

Jonathan Van-Tam: Sports players should not hug when celebrating
Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Jonathan Van-Tam spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Jonathan Van-Tam tells LBC listeners not to worry about Covid vaccine working against new strains
Jonathan Van-Tam spoke to LBC on Wednesday morning

Jonathan Van-Tam tells LBC people 'will need regular Covid vaccine like flu jab'
Prof Van Tam spoke to Nick Ferrari on LBC

Jonathan Van-Tam tells LBC he is 'comfortable' with Covid vaccine second dose delay

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

The LBC presenter did not seem keen on trying the newly approved food...

Mealworms declared safe to eat but Iain's question for one insect eater is simply 'why?'

16 hours ago

The Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner was speaking to LBC

Police Commissioner cites 'idiotic' rule breaches including Covid positive barber

1 day ago

We don't know how many vaccines are in the country, says Covid modelling expert

We don't know how many vaccines are in the country, says Covid modelling expert

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Carol and David (L) and Carol's mother Decima (R)

Woman fined for care home visit to elderly mother has fixed penalty notice rescinded
A dog walker makes his way through snow in Hexham, Northumberland

Heavy snow and freezing rain batters UK forcing Covid vaccine rescheduling
Boris Johnson has expressed concern about the new Covid variant

Brazil Covid strain: What is the new variant? Will flights be stopped?
This was the moment a jogger was told to stop running because he was ‘breathing heavily’

Covid marshal stops jogger for ‘breathing heavily’ on run

Priti Patel said ministers are focusing on "enforcing the rules'

Priti Patel says Government is not bringing in new Covid rules 'today or tomorrow'
Tennis star Andy Murray has tested positive for coronavirus

Andy Murray tests positive for coronavirus

Budget airline Norwegian has axed its long-haul network

Norwegian axes long-haul network and cuts 1,100 jobs at Gatwick
60 TfL Staff members have lost their lives due to Covid-19

60 TfL staff have lost their lives due to Covid-19, LBC investigation finds
James O'Brien tries to dissect why pro-Trump supporters "believe his lies"

James O'Brien tries to dissect why pro-Trump supporters "believe his lies"
Members of the WHO team arriving in Wuhan

WHO scientists arrive in Wuhan to start pandemic investigation