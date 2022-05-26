'Is Boris running a country or a frat house?': Ex-Tory comms chief slams No10 culture

26 May 2022, 08:51

By Daisy Stephens

Boris Johnson's former director of communications has hit out at the culture in Downing Street exposed in Sue Gray's report, and questioned whether the Prime Minister was 'running a country or a frat house'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Will Walden, who ran Mr Johnson's successful 2019 leadership campaign, said the culture exposed at No 10 would not have been allowed to spread under most of the Prime Minister's predecessors.

"Leadership is about... responsibility," he told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

"I don't think it matters whether he spent a long time at these gatherings, he condoned them.

"He went to them and he didn't appear to care what happened next.

"I think that's very worrying."

Read more: Boris: It was 'my duty' to go to lockdown parties at No10 amid Gray report fallout

Read more: Tory MP slammed for saying NHS workers 'also let their hair down' during lockdown

He then said: "What worries me the most is - can we possibly imagine this kind of culture happening under Thatcher, Major, Blair, Brown, Cameron or May?

"I think the answer is no.

"And I have to ask - where are the grown ups? Is he running a country or is he running a frat house?"

Mr Walden said the Sue Gray report did not "inspire confidence about serious governing".

He added that, whilst he was "divided" on whether Mr Johnson should resign, he believed the Prime Minister is "sleepwalking towards the next disaster" unless he was honest about the scandal.

"If he's going to survive into the future, he's got to stop saying that we need to move on," he said.

"This is his mess, it's no one else's mess... and you lead first and foremost by understanding that and doing something about it."

Read more: Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Read more: Marr: Boris is an albino gorilla next to timid little Tories who'd rather hide than face him

He said: "Yesterday the Prime Minister couldn't even tell us what lessons he'd learned and what personal responsibility and what mistakes he has made... frankly that's not good enough.

"And look, all of this pains me... I've worked closely with him for the best part of a decade, I count him as a friend, but friendship is about honesty and telling the truth and I fear that the Prime Minister isn't hearing that at the moment

"And that may not matter to Tory MPs but I fear that it matters to voters, and without change Boris is sleepwalking towards the next disaster.

"He has got to think about that for the sake of the country."

Sue Gray's final report into the parties was published on Wednesday after a delay due to the Met Police investigation.

It featured new pictures of Mr Johnson, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case at lockdown-breaching events.

It also revealed a number of damning details about the events, including that one party saw someone vomit from alcohol consumption and two people get into a fight.

Messages were also published that suggested staff knew they were breaking the rules, including a message from Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds saying they "seemed to have got away with" a party in the Downing Street garden on May 20 2020.

Afterwards, Mr Johnson told journalists it was his "duty" to go to his former staff members' leaving parties, but apologised to the nation.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Steve Barclay tried to explain why Boris Johnson didn’t query how his son’s swing got broken

Partygate: Why didn't the PM ask more questions over his son's broken swing?

Mother of cancer teen 'forced to take GCSEs' in hospital hits out at exam board decision

Mother of cancer teen 'forced to take GCSEs' in hospital hits out at exam board decision

Minister calls for 'restraint' on public sector pay rises as huge train strike looms

Minister calls for 'restraint' on public sector pay rises as crippling train strike looms

'What more do they want?!': Nick Ferrari's fury over rail strikes

'What more do they want?!': Nick Ferrari's fury over rail strikes

'You're at odds with the Home Sec': Nick clashes with police chief over taking the knee

'You're at odds with the Home Sec': Ferrari clashes with top cop over taking the knee

'Dear God!': Nick Ferrari baffled by Platinum Jubilee bunting ban

'Dear God!': Nick Ferrari baffled by Platinum Jubilee bunting ban

'He chooses to serve this country': Minister defends Chancellor after he made Rich List

Rich List Rishi Sunak 'could do anything with his life but he serves his country'

'I don't like Clive!' Nick Ferrari disgusted by work drinks bullying compo

'I don't like Clive!': Nick Ferrari disgusted by work drinks bullying compo

'I started worrying about my job': Caller recounts experience with 'micromanaging' boss

'I started worrying about my job': Caller recounts working with 'micromanaging' boss

Dominic Raab said it would be Sue Gray's "prerogative" to "name and shame" politicians who were issued with fines

'Boris didn't get away with Partygate': Raab says it's up to Sue Gray to name and shame

News

Kit Malthouse said "we believe the law should be blind"

Minister slaps down police chief who said shoplifters stealing to eat should be spared

Caller hosting Ukrainian refugees admits she regrets it

Caller regrets hosting Ukrainian refugees as it has cost 'hundreds of pounds'

Liz Truss explained plans to alter parts of the Northern Ireland protocol

'We don’t want to scrap NI protocol, just the bits that don’t work': Truss tells LBC

News

NHS sees bureaucratic 'explosion' as number of senior officials soars by 125%

NHS sees bureaucratic 'explosion' as number of managers soars by 125%

Tony Danker said potentially two million Brits are skipping meals

'Do something to help,' CBI chief tells Sunak as millions of Brits forced to skip meals

Brexit isn't being 'held against' UK in Eurovision, says world's first lecturer on the contest

Brexit isn't being 'held against' UK in Eurovision, says world's first lecturer on contest

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

David Cameron said Boris Johnson is doing the 'right things' regarding Ukraine and that Putin has made Russia 'a pariah state'

Cameron: Putin needs to get the message - he's turned Russia a pariah state

News

David Cameron's mother Mary has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

David Cameron opens up to LBC about his mum's 'tragic' Alzheimer's diagnosis

News

Nick Ferrari questions the shift in feeling towards Chancellor Rishi Sunak after the Spring Statement

Nick Ferrari Says: Rishi faces different mood music

Boris Johnson compared Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Winston Churchill

'He's not the lion but he gives the roar': Boris compares Zelenskyy to Churchill
The Prime Minister was speaking exclusively to LBC

Boris Johnson: It is 'beyond satire' Russia would be allowed to host Euro 2028

News

Boris Johnson says Putin has already crossed red lines in attacking civilians

Boris wants to punish Putin by going for Russia's gold as 'he already crossed red lines'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale spoke out about Boris Johnson after the publication of Sue Gray's report

Iain Dale: PM has 'big challenge' winning back trust of people who voted for him in 2019

12 hours ago

Iain Dale slammed reports over a meeting between Boris Johnson and Sue Gray

Iain Dale slams allegations PM pressured Sue Gray to drop report as 'borderline corrupt'

1 day ago

Jeremy Hunt takes your calls | Watch live from 8pm

Jeremy Hunt takes your calls | Watch again

6 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Anthony Joshua confronted a group of university students in their flat

'Watch your mouths': Moment Anthony Joshua storms into uni flat to confront heckling students

News

The first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Wales

First case of monkeypox confirmed in Wales bringing UK total to 79

News

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the Duke of York, are set to join the Queen at her Platinum Jubilee thanksgiving service.

Harry, Meghan and Andrew to join the Queen's Platinum Jubilee service at St Paul’s

News

Richard Bacon has attracted criticism from Wes Streeting over his comments about healthcare workers

Tory MP slammed for saying NHS workers 'also let their hair down' during lockdown

News

Rishi Sunak is expected to announce a package to ease the cost of living crisis, funded by a windfall tax

Sunak set to U-turn on windfall tax and give Brits £400 for gas and electricity bills

News

Tarjit Singh was born a female named Hannah Walters but now identifies as a man

Trans man convicted after 'tricking 3 women into sexual relationships with fake penis'

News

The review found the role of women in perpetrating abuse may have impacted on how professionals perceived the risk to children

Damning failings revealed by review into deaths of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes and Star Hobson

News

Former doctor Krishna Singh arrives at the High Court, Glasgow, where he was sentenced to 12 years in jail

Doctor jailed for 12 years for sex assaults on 47 patients including pregnant women and children

News

Ben Kentish says Boris Johnson is safer in his job than he has been for many moinths

LBC Views: Boris Johnson is a problem that the Tories are unwilling to solve
Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/05 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/05 | Watch again