Extinction Rebellion Protester Grilled During This Morning’s DLR Disruption

An Extinction Rebellion protester supporting those who disrupted the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) this morning told LBC he was there in the name of Jesus.

Jim, 62, said he was backing the demonstration because he was a “Christian” and Jesus told us to “love your neighbour”.

A number of demonstrators climbed on top of a DLR train at Canary Wharf during Thursday morning’s rush hour.

They held a banner reading: “Business as usual = death”.

LBC’s Theo Usherwood was at the scene where he met Jim who was supporting the disruption.

Five protesters were arrested at the DLR this morning. Picture: LBC

The protester said: “I’m here actually because I'm a Christian and as far as I'm concerned loving your neighbour - Jesus told us to do that.”

Theo replied: “This has got nothing to do with Jesus.”

To which Jim responded: “It absolutely has everything to do with Jesus.”

In total, five people were arrested following this morning’s protest.

Police also removed activists who glued themselves to the London Stock Exchange.

The demonstrations were part of Extinction Rebellion’s latest action, this time targeting the financial industry.