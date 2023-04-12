Nick Ferrari laughs in disbelief after 'The Fat Doctor' claims there's no evidence for weight loss improving health

'The Fat Doctor' speaks to Nick Ferrari about child obesity

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

An astounded Nick Ferrari struggled to suppress his mirth during an interview with Dr Asher Larmie, after the medic forthrightly told him that people aren't fat because of what they eat.

This conversation came as NHS Digital figures revealed that between 2021 and 2022, around 31% of Year 6 pupils in the most deprived areas of England were obese, compared to around 13% in the least deprived areas.

Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC said: "I'm fat because I drink too much red wine and I don't exercise enough", to which Dr Larmie promptly responded: "That's absolutely not true", much to Nick's amusement.

"You are not fat because of what you eat and how much exercise you do. That is the line that everybody is led to believe", the doctor continued.

Nick then said he "would start to look like a supermodel" if he ran around Leicester Square for three hours everyday and ate lettuce, but the medic said he "would start regaining weight within the first year" of doing so, as "the body will always return you to your natural set point weight".

READ MORE: ‘Game-changing’ weight-loss jab favoured by celebs like Elon Musk to be available on NHS

President of the British Obesity Society, weighs in on the conversation of 'cake in the office'

In the light of the NHS figures, the radio presenter said that obese children are more likely to die, and Dr Larmie once again replied: "That's absolutely not true."

"Oh doctor!" Nick said in disbelief, descending into laughter.

"I know what the evidence says", the healthcare professional continued. "There is literally no evidence that weight loss is going to benefit anybody's health, whether they're a child or an adult."

"I'm obviously putting more pressure on my heart than say Arsène Wenger or someone else who's roughly my age, because I carry so much weight, that's a fact!" said Nick.

READ MORE: Sugar tax and plans to crack down on obesity could be scrapped under government review

"Actually that's the opposite of true", Dr Larmie responded, smiling, claiming that those who exercise more have higher blood pressure and "increased strain on their heart".

"I am willing to stake my medical career on the fact that the lies that we've been sold about obesity - especially childhood obesity - are not true. They are there to benefit the weight loss industry, not to benefit children", the medic said.