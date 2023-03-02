Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

A father has told Nick Ferrari that he has been left "sick to the stomach" after hearing about a morbidly obese and disabled girl who had been left by her parents to die covered in maggots.

Kaylea Titford, 16, who had spina bifida, had become obese during lockdown after her parents fed her her "the same fattening takeaways everybody else was eating" according to Mr Justice Griffiths, and failed to care for her.

Sam in Dartford responded to the story, telling Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC: "I just think it's absolutely disgusting the way they've treated their daughter...there's no words to describe what they've done."

He explained that he is in a "similar situation" as a "full time carer" for his paralysed 15-year-old daughter.

"I absolutely love my daughter to bits", Sam continued. "I would do absolutely anything and everything to make sure she's in good health, as best as she can be."

The father then said: "It just makes me sick - sick to the stomach to hear what I've heard this morning Nick! I cannot believe it."

"What should the parents get?" asked Nick.

"Nick if I was in charge I'd give them the death penalty mate, if I could! They don't deserve to live."

At Swansea Crown Court, Kaylea's father Alun Titford was sentenced seven years and six months, while her mother Sarah Lloyd-Jones was given six years for gross negligence manslaughter.

Nick said he had "respect" for the fact that the news of "these vile parents" personally touched his caller, and concluded: "I honestly think that you should have been looking at double digit sentences there, you've got to be looking at 12s or 10s minimum, minimum."