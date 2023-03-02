Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed

2 March 2023, 17:30 | Updated: 2 March 2023, 17:33

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

A father has told Nick Ferrari that he has been left "sick to the stomach" after hearing about a morbidly obese and disabled girl who had been left by her parents to die covered in maggots.

Kaylea Titford, 16, who had spina bifida, had become obese during lockdown after her parents fed her her "the same fattening takeaways everybody else was eating" according to Mr Justice Griffiths, and failed to care for her.

Sam in Dartford responded to the story, telling Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC: "I just think it's absolutely disgusting the way they've treated their daughter...there's no words to describe what they've done."

READ MORE: Parents who left morbidly obese daughter to die in maggot-infested bed jailed for more than 13 years

He explained that he is in a "similar situation" as a "full time carer" for his paralysed 15-year-old daughter.

"I absolutely love my daughter to bits", Sam continued. "I would do absolutely anything and everything to make sure she's in good health, as best as she can be."

The father then said: "It just makes me sick - sick to the stomach to hear what I've heard this morning Nick! I cannot believe it."

"What should the parents get?" asked Nick.

"Nick if I was in charge I'd give them the death penalty mate, if I could! They don't deserve to live."

At Swansea Crown Court, Kaylea's father Alun Titford was sentenced seven years and six months, while her mother Sarah Lloyd-Jones was given six years for gross negligence manslaughter.

READ MORE: Father of disabled girl who died after becoming morbidly obese guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence

Nick said he had "respect" for the fact that the news of "these vile parents" personally touched his caller, and concluded: "I honestly think that you should have been looking at double digit sentences there, you've got to be looking at 12s or 10s minimum, minimum."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board

'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board

Nick Ferrari on benefit cuts for school truancy

'Cut the cash!': Nick Ferrari backs proposal to scrap benefits for parents of truanting children

Nick Ferrari slams police involvement in school Quran incident

Nick Ferrari slams West Yorkshire police over Quran School incident

Rachel Hamilton on SNP and Isla Bryson

Conservative MSP Rachael Hamilton says SNP is 'completely out of touch'

boss to run

'Westminster needs people who know what it's like to pay wages': Iceland boss to run for Tory MP

The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Foreign Secretary denies government is politicising the King after criticism over meeting with EU boss

Nick Ferrari and the NI Protocol

Nick Ferrari says 'radically incompetent' MP's shouldn't be let near a new Brexit deal

Anna Taylor sheds light on UK food insecurity

UK must be serious about securing food resilience, says Food Foundation director

Nick Ferrari's Five Pledges

From banning regional mayors to taxing the Welsh Nick Ferrari's five pledges if he were PM

Nick Ferarri bans listener who defends Putin

'You're banned, stop listening now!': Nick Ferrari bans Putin supporting caller from his show

Exclusive
The row started after the Defence Secretary spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Defence Secretary accused of 'disdain' after war of words with Johnny Mercer on defence spending

Exclusive
Ben Wallace has said we would still be talking about the war in Ukraine in twelve months

War in Ukraine 'will still be going in a year's time but Putin has already failed', says defence secretary Ben Wallace

MP calls for age limit on family event hosted by trans artist with 'nappy fetish'

'It's not okay to play out sexual fetish': MP calls for age limit on family event hosted by trans artist with 'nappy fetish'
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'You can hold me to it!': Minister pledges to end homelessness among armed forces veterans this year

Citizens Advice boss says 'something needs to change'

Citizens Advice boss says 'something needs to change' in private rental sector

Caller said woman was 'absolutely right' to ask child to move on plane

'This is a rules based society': Caller slams 'entitled parent' who asked passenger to swap seats with her kid

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

nick ferrari

Everyone has the right to protest despite holding up 'mythical' ambulances, caller argues

Brits go to A&E when bored

For some Brits, going to the hospital is 'something to do' claims LBC caller

Nick Ferrari

Sadiq Khan is a 'total disaster', Political columnist slams London Mayor over Brexit stance
NHS cried wolf

NHS 'crisis' is just another 'boy who cried wolf', LBC caller says

Caller brands Boris Johnson ‘biggest skidmark on underpants of British politics in decades’ following partygate revelations

Caller brands Boris Johnson ‘biggest skidmark on underpants of British politics' following partygate revelations
Maternity care

Nick Ferrari slams PM for refusal to recognise NHS in 'crisis' after report of inadequate maternity care

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question

Cross Question 22/02 | Watch Again

7 days ago

Cross Question

Cross Question 21/02 | Watch Again

8 days ago

CQ

Cross Question 20/02 | Watch Again

9 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Actor Mackenzie Crook's missing sister-in-law Mrs Aldridge ‘may have crossed busy road’ as police urge public to check video doorbells

Body found in hunt for Laurel Aldridge formally identified as sister-in-law of The Office star Mackenzie Crook
Boris Johnson was a "piece of work", the former EU chief said

Boris 'a piece of work' says ex-EU chief who negotiated Brexit as Johnson mounts opposition to Sunak's deal
A heart-rending note claims "babies' cries" were heard near the woods where the body of Constance Marten's missing child was discovered.

Heart-rending note claims 'baby's cries' were heard near woods where body of Constance Marten's missing child found
Performers at the show

Rage at drag act for babies, as naked man in thigh-high leather boots performs bondage routine for kids and parents
Sue Gray was the senior civil servant that led the investigation into partygate

Sue Gray joining Labour shows Partygate was 'deliberate and manufactured plot', Boris Johnson ally claims
Mackey has died aged 56

'Shocked and devastated': Pulp bassist Steve Mackey dies aged 56 as band pay tribute to 'beloved friend'
Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon dodged police for 54 days

Constance Marten's baby may have 'died some time ago' as police unable to confirm gender

Police missed a significant opportunity to stop terrorist Salman Abedi

MI5 chief 'profoundly sorry' over missed intelligence opportunities to prevent Manchester Arena bombing
Andrew Marr asks who has the appetite to reopen the Brexit fight

Who is ready to reopen the Brexit fight, asks Andrew Marr - as Boris Johnson draws battle lines
Saffie-Rose Roussos's father said MI5 had 'blood on their hands'

'Blood on their hands': father of youngest Manchester Arena victim slams MI5 for letting terrorist 'slip through the cracks'