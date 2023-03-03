Furious Nick Ferrari forces caller to apologise after blaming Manchester Arena attack on the Tories

By Abbie Reynolds

Nick Ferrari forces caller to apologise after he blamed the Conservatives for the 2017 Manchester Arena bombings, 'if you want to bring politics into it chum it was because of Tony Blair's phoney war... this is far bigger than party politics, 22 people lost their lives.'

The caller began by telling Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC that the Manchester Arena Bombings of 2017 "demonstrated the failures of 13 years of conservatism." He then referred specifically to Abedi, "this guy went to Libya with his father and his brother and fought there" adding "MI5 monitored him as he got off a bus" in the UK.

He then blamed the Conservatives, asking, "Why is it that there are dozens of men from Libya, Afghanistan, Syria back in this country?"

This comes as the third, and final, report from the public inquiry into the arena bombings causing the deaths of 22 people has been released.

The report revealed that security services missed a "significant" chance to act and could have stopped the attack. Sir John Saunders said: "there was a realistic possibility that actionable intelligence could have been obtained which might have led to actions preventing the attack."

Families of those killed labeled the report's findings a "devastating conclusion".

During their upsetting statements in Manchester, Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she would do "everything possible" to avoid an attack like this happening again. MI5 has said it was "profoundly sorry" the attack wasn't prevented.

After the caller explained his reasoning for blaming the Conservatives, Nick Ferrari said back: "if you want to bring politics into it... it's because of Tony Blair's war that’s what it was mate!"

Outraged, Nick added: "This is far bigger than party politics, 22 people lost their lives 22 people went to a concert and never ever came out alive for you to introduce politics into this is a little bit sick."

In disbelief, Nick repeated himself, "to pretend it's the role of the conservatives when it's because of Tony Blair's phoney war... you are wrong on just about every count". He then asked: "Would you like to apologise?"

To which the caller responded: “I will apologise for this.”

