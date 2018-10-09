Former Met Commander Slams "Disgusting" Commissioner For Hiding During Westminster Attack

9 October 2018, 15:52 | Updated: 9 October 2018, 16:01

A former commander in the Metropolitan Police slams Sir Craig Mackey for locking himself inside a car as one of his officers was murdered just metres away during the Westminster attack.

Sir Craig Mackey was the acting commissioner at the time of the attack, and fled after watching Khalid Masood kill PC Keith Palmer.

He is now the deputy commissioner, and due to retire from the force in December.

But a former Met commander has called the commissioner out as "disgusting", echoing calls for him to resign.

Craig Mackey speaking outside New Scotland Yard a week after the Westminster attack
Craig Mackey speaking outside New Scotland Yard a week after the Westminster attack. Picture: PA

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, Richard said it was "absolute cowardice" of Sir Mackey to have hidden.

"I am absolutely disgusted in Craig Mackey's behaviour", he said.

"What he's done is absolutely disgraceful, I don't see how he can actually stay in post now. He should resign."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale

Remainer Told All His Arguments Against Brexit Are “Laughable”

4 days ago

Brandon Lewis opened up about his dyslexia on Wednesday

Tory Party Chairman Opens Up About Life As A Dyslexic Politician

5 days ago

Richard Tice and Andrew John MP did battle during Cross Question with Iain Dale

Food Fight: Shadow Minister Battles Brexiteer Over Chlorinated Chicken

5 days ago