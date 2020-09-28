Former police chief explains in which situations officers should use powers to enforce lockdown rules

28 September 2020, 11:54

By Fiona Jones

Former police chief Jane Sawyers explains under which circumstances officers should use their new powers to legally enforce lockdown rules as tough new fines are introduced.

Tough new fines come into force today as the Government furthers its crackdown on people who repeatedly breach coronavirus rules.

From midnight on Monday, people across England have been legally required to self-isolate if they test positive for coronavirus or are contacted by the Test and Trace service - or face fines of up to £10,000.

People who have received a positive test must isolate for 10 days after displaying symptoms, or their test date if they do not have symptoms, while members of their household must isolate for 14 days.

Read more: Coronavirus: £10,000 fines come into force for those who fail to self-isolate

Ms Sawyers said that up until now the police have used a technique colloquially known as the "Three Es", engage, explain, encourage, which she supports wholeheartedly.

"There does reach a stage where the very worst offenders, those who are deliberately flouting the law, have to be dealt with," she said.

Ms Sawyers explained she would enforce the law if there was "such a serious breach the police had little choice" but a more likely occasion when the police "had warned, advised, encouraged and been taken no notice of."

She continued: "The men and women on the beat want to have a good relationship with the public and for the most part want to be able to do the right thing.

"There always reaches a time when you are policing the streets [encouraging] can't be done. Sometimes it's immediately that people have to be arrested for things, the law has to be enforced, but often it's after police officers...reach the point where they know they're not being listened to and just have to enforce the law."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Croydon shooting: Former police chief explains "gun could've been missed in search"

Croydon shooting: Former police chief explains "gun could've been missed in search"
Nick Ferrari was incredulous at the sentence

'Running around an airport with two knives? What does it take to go to jail?'
Ms Eshalomi told LBC the Government needed to give clarity on which buildings need EWS forms.

Cladding Scandal: Labour MP challenges Government over EWS1 form
The Labour leader normally gets six questions for the Prime Minister

Keir Starmer reveals his seventh question to Boris Johnson at PMQs
Former police chief blasts PM's "mind-boggling, thoughtless" choice to put military on the streets

Former police chief blasts PM's "mind-boggling, thoughtless" choice to put military on the streets
Former Met Commissioner brands military use in pandemic "tantamount to martial law"

Former Met Commissioner brands military use in pandemic "tantamount to martial law"

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Caller tells Iain Dale: "I've built a business over a decade and Rishi Sunak has decided I'm not viable"

"I've built a business over a decade and Rishi Sunak now decides I'm not viable"

3 days ago

Iain Dale's Cross Question: 23 September 2020 - LBC

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Again

4 days ago

Iain Dale and LBC's Ben Kentish give their instant reaction to PM's address

Iain Dale and LBC's Ben Kentish give their instant reaction to PM's address

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police in Manchester are refusing to prevent students from leaving quarantined flats after 1,700 were told to self-isolate in their halls

Manchester police say enforcing university quarantine is 'not a policing issue'
Boris Johnson's 10pm curfew does not apply to the bars and restaurants in the Houses of Parliament, it has been revealed.

U-turn as Parliament's bars will no longer sell alcohol after 10pm
Uber will be granted a new licence to operate in London

Uber wins legal fight to continue operating in London

New emergency 'total social lockdowns' could be introduce in parts of the North and London

Government 'planning social lockdown' in coronavirus hotspots
The residents told Mr Jenrick another fire like in Grenfell Tower is "possible if not probable"

Revealed: Home owners write to Housing Secretary demanding an end to cladding crisis
Tens of thousands of people are being asked to self-isolate

Coronavirus: £10,000 fines come into force for those who fail to self-isolate
Sergeant Matt Ratana was bought one final McDonald's breakfast by his devastated colleagues

Sgt Matt Ratana's devastated colleagues buy him final McDonald's breakfast
Gordon Brown said there were 'fundamental flaws' in the jobs support plans

Gordon Brown calls for jobs summit to avoid 'Covid generation' of unemployment
University lockdown: James O'Brien questions whether institutions let students return "to get money in the bank"

James O'Brien questions: "Did universities allow students to return to get money in the bank?"
The NHS Covid-19 app has been downloaded 10 million times

10 million download NHS Covid-19 app despite problems