Freedom Day: Tory MP says country 'should have unlocked on June 21'

15 June 2021, 07:47

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Conservative MP Mark Harper says 'Freedom Day' should have happened on June 21 as he reveals concern over possible future restrictions.

The Tory MP, who is also the Chair of the Covid Recovery Group, told LBC's Nick Ferrari he believes the country could have moved ahead with unlocking in the 21st of June.

Boris Johnson announced yesterday the next step of his roadmap is being paused for four weeks until July 19th.

It's because of rising case numbers of the Delta variant - first identified in India.

Boris Johnson says postponing step four of the government's roadmap will allow more people to receive vaccinations before further restrictions are eased.

It means nightclubs will stay shut, many music gigs will have to be cancelled and capacity limits for pubs and other venues remain in place.

The limit on guests at weddings will be lifted next week, although rules on singing and dancing remain.

Speaking to LBC Mr Harper said he had concerns over the language being used by the Prime Minister.

"All the words he's using about 'confidence about the 19th of July based on what he knows now'," has left some MPs worried that the government's roadmap would not move forward.

The Tory MP praised the vaccine program as he warned we would "have to learn to live" with Covid.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Michael Gove said it would take a "bizarre event" to derail July 19

Michael Gove tells LBC : "Bizarre, unprecedented event" would be needed to derail 19 July
'We are beside ourselves': Caller says family can't visit for wedding without quarantine yet Justin Trudeau can

Caller devastated Canadian family can't visit UK without quarantine - yet PM Justin Trudeau can
The Labour leader was speaking on the regular Call Keir segment

'Are you too woke for the Labour Party Sir Keir?' Nick Ferrari grills Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer strongly condemned the G7 BBQ that saw leaders gathering in a group of around 40.

'It's not on': Starmer condemns G7 BBQ after leaders gather in group of 'around 40'
Nick Ferrari challenged the minister over the G7 beach BBQ backlash

'Why are G7 world leaders allowed to have a BBQ on a beach and the public are not?'
'You're barking up the wrong tree!': Callers clash over John Lewis' equal parental leave

'You're barking up the wrong tree!': Callers clash over'You're barking up the wrong tree!': Callers clash over John Lewis' equal parental leave

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Jeremy Corbyn explains why he won't reveal if he's had Covid vaccine

Jeremy Corbyn explains why he won't reveal if he's had Covid vaccine

10 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 14/06 Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 14/06 Watch again

17 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 09/06 watch again

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Christian Eriksen posted this selfie from his hospital bed

Thumbs up: Christian Eriksen posts selfie from hospital bed and says he feels 'fine'
ISIS bride Shamima Begum has said she was a "dumb kid" and would "love" to rehabilitate others

Shamima Begum says she was a 'dumb kid who made one mistake'

Australian PM Scott Morrison and Boris Johnson are understood to have agreed on a deal over dinner on Monday night

Details of UK-Australia post-Brexit trade deal 'being finalised now'
Pub bosses have warned that the four-week delay to lifting coronavirus restrictions in England will cost the sector £400 million

Pubs warn Freedom Day delay will cost them £400 million

Rishi Sunak has not extended the extension scheme, despite the end of lockdown restrictions being delayed

Pleas for furlough scheme extension after Freedom Day delay

NHS England has announced that it is to launch 15 paediatric hubs around the UK to help families and GPs.

Long Covid clinics for children offered by NHS England

The delay to the roadmap has been welcomed by health professionals

Health leaders 'relieved' by four-week roadmap delay

The incident happened at Durdle Door in Dorset

Woman dies after fall from cliff at Durdle Door

Business owners have spoken of their "frustration" as Covid measures could remain in place for another four weeks

'Kick in the teeth': business owners react to roadmap delay

Data from the ZOE Covid app has suggested the Delta variant is more like a "bad cold" in younger people

Covid: Delta variant lacks 'classic' symptoms and may feel more 'like a bad cold'